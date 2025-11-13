



In the wake of a deadly car explosion in Delhi that claimed 10 lives, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has sought to downplay the incident, referring to it as a mere “gas cylinder blast.” This comment came amid growing Indian evidence pointing to a terror attack involving military-grade explosives and cross-border coordination.





Asif made the remarks during a television appearance in Pakistan, accusing India of politicising the incident to gain political mileage.





He stated, “Till yesterday, it was an incident of gas cylinder explosion but now they are trying to interpret it as a foreign conspiracy.” He further suggested India might soon accuse Pakistan officially and warned that any resulting aggression would not go unaddressed by Pakistan’s side.





Indian officials swiftly dismissed these remarks as a blatant attempt to distort facts and dodge responsibility. Senior sources in New Delhi assessed Asif’s rhetoric as reflecting Islamabad’s worry, especially given the preliminary forensic and intelligence reports pointing to the use of military-grade explosives like ammonium nitrate fuel oil (ANFO) in the attack device. The high intensity of the blast, unusual for an accidental gas explosion, was noted by investigators.





The incident bears parallels with Pakistan’s historical response pattern to major terror incidents such as Pulwama (2019), Uri (2016), and the Mumbai 26/11 attacks—where initial denial and diversion were followed by mounting evidence implicating elements linked to Pakistan.





Delhi Police have officially registered a case describing the event as a “bomb blast,” invoking provisions related to criminal conspiracy and terrorism under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Investigations revealed the bomb was prematurely detonated and was not fully developed, which limited the scale of the blast and resultant damage.





Indian diplomatic sources indicate that New Delhi is unlikely to engage in a tit-for-tat exchange over Asif’s comments but intends to continue presenting the findings of their investigation transparently to the international community.





Analysts observe that attempts by Pakistan to frame a terror attack of this scale as a mere accident reveal desperation and deflect from mounting international scrutiny over its alleged support for cross-border terrorism.





This episode adds to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, both accusing each other amid ongoing regional security challenges, while evidence continues to be gathered to bring the perpetrators to justice and expose any external support networks involved in orchestrating the attack.





This detailed account provides clarity amid politically charged narratives, reinforcing the critical need for evidence-based approaches in addressing terror incidents impacting civilian security in the region.​





Based On India Today Report







