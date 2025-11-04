



Chennai-based Zuppa and Navi Mumbai-based Divide By Zero (DBZ) have joined forces to unveil India’s first 3D‑printed Mobile Drone Fabrication Units, marking a major technological milestone under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision for indigenous defence innovation.





The initiative reflects India’s growing capability to combine autonomous systems, additive manufacturing, and AI in a deployable battlefield infrastructure concept.





These modular fabrication units are designed as containerised, rapidly deployable systems capable of manufacturing drones in real time directly at operational sites.





Using DBZ’s industrial‑grade additive manufacturing technology, the units can 3D‑print airframes and key components, which are then assembled into mission‑ready drones through Zuppa’s autonomous drone platforms and AI‑integrated control systems.





By enabling on-demand drone production near deployment zones, the system reduces operational downtime and reliance on large centralised supply chains. It allows defence and disaster‑response teams to fabricate or repair drones tailored to specific mission profiles—from surveillance and logistics to combat reconnaissance—without returning to rear bases. This approach brings significant strategic flexibility and enhances operational resilience in dynamic environments.





The collaboration demonstrates a clear shift in India’s manufacturing philosophy towards “bringing the factory to the frontline”. Zuppa’s advanced flight‑control and AI mission software, combined with DBZ’s proven rapid‑printing technologies, create a self-contained production ecosystem that can operate autonomously in remote or contested regions.





Venkatesh Sai, Co‑Founder and Technical Director of Zuppa, described the venture as providing “unprecedented autonomy and adaptability” to the armed forces, enabling faster deployment and continuous operational capability. Swapnil Sansare, Founder and CEO of DBZ, emphasised that the project embodies mobility and agility, converting the conceptual triad of “mobile, speed, and autonomy” into a fully functional product ecosystem.





This innovation aligns India with global trends in distributed, flexible manufacturing for defence applications. The model mirrors recent initiatives by Firestorm Labs in the United States, where deployable production pods have redefined battlefield logistics and drone replenishment strategies.





With this launch, India enters a select group of nations exploring real‑time, additive‑manufacturing‑based drone production capabilities.





The mobile fabrication network could also extend to humanitarian and disaster‑relief operations, supporting rapid drone deployment for aerial mapping, search‑and‑rescue missions, and supply‑drop operations in inaccessible regions. Such dual‑use applicability enhances the system’s national value beyond defence and strengthens India’s overall technological self‑sufficiency agenda.





Both Zuppa and DBZ affirm that the partnership will open pathways for large‑scale field deployment, integration with AI‑driven predictive analytics, and wider collaboration with defence PSUs and DRDO‑backed platforms.





Their combined expertise places India on the threshold of a new era of rapid, responsive, and indigenous drone manufacturing that supports both military and civil requirements.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







