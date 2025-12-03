



The recent statements by Vice Admiral K Swaminathan, head of the Western Naval Command, provide a revealing insight into the operational dynamics and strategic interplay that marked Operation Sindoor.





Launched in May this year following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack which claimed 26 lives, the operation demonstrated India’s robust naval responsiveness and deterrence capabilities in a sensitive geopolitical context.





Vice Admiral Swaminathan emphasised that Operation Sindoor involved a swift and significant mobilisation of naval forces, with more than 30 ships and submarines deployed within a very compressed timeframe. This rapid concentration of force was unprecedented in scale and highlighted the Indian Navy’s readiness to address emerging threats with decisiveness.





A key element of the Indian Navy's posture during the operation was the deployment of frontline ships ready to engage in combat operations off the Makran coast. This was achieved under the protection and command umbrella of the Vikrant Carrier Battle Group, India’s premier naval formation centred around the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.





The presence of such a battle group served as a powerful demonstration of force projection in the strategically critical Arabian Sea region.





The Indian Navy also executed a series of successful weapon firings in April, prior to the operation’s full-scale mobilisation. These live-fire exercises not only validated the Navy’s operational preparedness but also reinforced its capacity to impose a credible threat against adversaries.





The display of such combat capabilities played an integral role in shaping the maritime security environment at that time.





Importantly, the operational posture of the Indian Navy compelled the Pakistan Navy to constrain its activities, effectively forcing it to remain confined close to its own coastline. This containment tactic underscored India’s maritime dominance and strategic leverage in the region during the operation.





The Navy’s ability to exert such control over critical maritime zones is a testament to its operational maturity and strategic foresight.





Vice Admiral Swaminathan explicitly pointed out that the threat of offensive naval action was a significant factor that influenced Pakistan’s decision to seek a ceasefire. This assertion reflects the profound impact of naval deterrence in influencing broader conflict dynamics on land and sea.





By projecting offensive capability, the Indian Navy contributed directly to de-escalation, demonstrating the strategic value of maritime power beyond conventional kinetic engagements.





The operational lessons from Operation Sindoor are multifaceted. They reaffirm the growing importance of naval forces in India’s national security framework, particularly in the context of asymmetric and hybrid threats.





The Indian Navy’s swift mobilisation and offensive readiness exemplify how maritime strategy can decisively shape land-based conflict outcomes.





Ultimately, Vice Admiral Swaminathan’s remarks shed light on the integrated approach adopted by India’s defence establishment, where naval power serves as both a shield and a sword.





By deterring adversaries through credible offensive threats, the Navy effectively supported wider national objectives of peace, stability, and security in a complex regional theatre.





Based On PTI Report











