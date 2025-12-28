



The Indian Army has launched a robust counter-terrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir, targeting key Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operatives, including the local commander Saifullah and his aide Adil.





Sources indicate that these high-value terrorists, each carrying a bounty of ₹5 lakh, are believed to be concealed in the rugged hills of Kishtwar. The operation, now in its second week, reflects a determined effort to neutralise threats amid challenging winter conditions.





Troops initiated the primary sweep in villages within the Chatroo subdivision of Kishtwar, conducting meticulous searches across the terrain. Over 2,000 personnel are deployed, supported by local villagers who possess intimate knowledge of the landscape and are aiding in tracking the fugitives. This community involvement has proven invaluable in navigating the dense forests and steep inclines.





Parallel efforts are underway in Kishtwar's Keshwan area, approximately 35 km from the district headquarters, where operations commenced today and are set to persist through Sunday. In Doda's Seojdhar region, additional combing operations target other JeM elements, underscoring the multi-pronged strategy to dismantle terror networks. The focus extends to the hills of Doda, where intelligence suggests further hideouts.





A distinct operation targets the Padder subdivision of Kishtwar, long recognised as a stronghold for Hizbul Mujahideen. Here, forces are pursuing commander Jahingeer Saroori alongside local terrorists Muddasir and Riaz, each with a ₹10 lakh reward. This escalation aims to eradicate entrenched militant presence in the area.





These actions unfold against the backdrop of 'Chillai Kalan', the 40-day period of extreme winter from 21 December to 31 January, traditionally marked by a lull in terrorist activity due to heavy snowfall and severed communication lines. Harsh weather isolates mountain regions, yet the Army has defied convention with a "proactive winter posture".





Defence sources highlight a "decisive shift" in tactics, eschewing seasonal slowdowns in favour of sustained pressure. Temporary bases and surveillance posts have been established deep in snow-laden zones, ensuring no respite for militants. Patrols brave sub-zero temperatures and poor visibility to scour high-altitude ridgelines, valleys, and wooded expanses.





This adaptability denies terrorists any sanctuary, maintaining relentless operational tempo. Experts view it as an evolution in counter-terrorism doctrine, demonstrating the Army's resilience across terrains and seasons. The resolve signals a broader commitment to security in Jammu and Kashmir, even as nature's severest trials persist.





Local cooperation has bolstered these missions, with villagers guiding troops through treacherous paths otherwise impassable. Intelligence-driven precision characterises the hunts, prioritising the elimination of commanders whose influence sustains recruitment and attacks. Success here could disrupt JeM and Hizbul operations significantly.





As operations intensify, the security apparatus coordinates seamlessly with other forces, leveraging advanced surveillance amid the freeze. This winter offensive not only counters immediate threats but redefines engagement norms, ensuring militants face unyielding pursuit regardless of the calendar.





