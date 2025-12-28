



India's defence posture has undergone a profound transformation since 2014, evolving from a state of heavy import dependence to one of remarkable self-reliance.





Under PM Modi's government, strategic clarity and decisive leadership have reshaped the nation's military capabilities, particularly in ammunition production. The Indian Army, once vulnerable to supply chain disruptions, now boasts 91% self-sufficiency in ammunition, a testament to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in defence.





This shift marks a pivotal departure from the past, where policy paralysis often hampered procurement and innovation. Emergency measures and streamlined decision-making processes have accelerated progress, ensuring that operational readiness remains paramount. No longer plagued by shortages or uncertainty, the Army stands prepared for high-intensity, long-duration conflicts.





Central to this transformation is the indigenisation of 159 out of 175 ammunition variants. This achievement guarantees sustained firepower, even in prolonged engagements, reducing reliance on foreign suppliers who could impose embargoes or delays. Factories across India now churn out munitions at scale, bolstering stockpiles and enhancing deterrence.





The focus has extended beyond mere volume to smart ammunition tailored for future warfare. Precision-guided rounds enable deep-strike capabilities with minimal collateral damage, aligning with modern battlefield demands. Integration with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) further amplifies effectiveness, allowing for coordinated strikes that outmatch adversaries.





'Make in India' has transcended domestic needs, positioning India as a global exporter of military-grade ammunition. Shipments now reach the United States, Europe, and other regions, signalling the quality and competitiveness of Indian manufacturing. This export prowess not only generates revenue but also elevates India's stature in international defence markets.





Public sector undertakings (PSUs) like Ordnance Factories have collaborated seamlessly with private firms, fostering technology transfers and innovation. This partnership has expedited production cycles and introduced cutting-edge technologies, from advanced propellants to smart fuzes. The result is a resilient ecosystem capable of scaling up during crises.





Prior to 2014, ammunition shortages repeatedly undermined operational preparedness, as seen in exercises and border skirmishes. Imports dominated, exposing vulnerabilities to geopolitical shifts and fluctuating global prices. The Modi era's reforms—positive indigenisation lists, defence corridors, and incentivised R&D—have reversed this trend decisively.





Operational readiness now permeates every level of the Armed Forces. Ammunition reserves exceed doctrinal requirements, with multi-year stockpiling strategies in place. This preparedness extends to all theatres, from the Himalayas to the Indian Ocean, ensuring two-front capabilities without compromise.





Precision munitions represent a leap in tactical superiority. Pinaka rocket systems, for instance, deliver satellite-guided accuracy over vast distances, while indigenous artillery shells incorporate GPS for reduced dispersion. These advancements minimise friendly fire risks and maximise impact on high-value targets.





UAV integration has redefined ammunition deployment. Loitering munitions like the Nagastra-1 combine reconnaissance with strike power, launched from drones for beyond-visual-range engagements. This synergy equips India to counter asymmetric threats, from terrorism to armoured incursions.





Exports have surged, with over 100 countries receiving Indian ammunition in recent years. Deals with Armenia, the Philippines, and even NATO allies underscore the reliability of products from firms like Adani Munitions and Solar Industries. Foreign exchange earnings now fund further indigenisation, creating a virtuous cycle.





PSU-private collaborations have unlocked efficiencies previously unimaginable. Munitions India Limited, formed by merging 11 factories, partners with startups for next-gen smart ammo. Technology transfers from Israel and Russia have been absorbed, yielding 155mm rounds compatible with global howitzers like the K9 Vajra.





The end of policy paralysis is evident in procurement timelines slashed from years to months. Capital acquisitions worth billions have been fast-tracked under emergency powers, prioritising national security over bureaucratic inertia. This agility proved vital during the 2020 Galwan standoff, where domestic supplies filled gaps swiftly.





Strategic clarity under Modi has prioritised self-reliance as a national security imperative, not mere rhetoric. Initiatives like the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 mandate indigenous content, spurring private investment. Over ₹5 lakh crore in defence production has been achieved since 2014, with ammunition leading the charge.





This transformation ensures the Armed Forces receive unwavering political will. No longer hindered by hesitation, soldiers operate with confidence in their logistical backbone. India's defence posture now projects strength, deterring aggression and securing sovereignty in an volatile region.





The journey from import dependence to global exporter exemplifies visionary governance. As threats evolve, India's ammunition ecosystem stands ready—self-sufficient, innovative, and battle-proven.





