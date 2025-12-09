



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has firmly reiterated the country's stance that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India.





The spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, emphasised this position during a recent press briefing, underscoring that India does not welcome any foreign interference concerning the territorial status of Arunachal Pradesh.





This statement comes amid renewed attention to the border dispute involving the north-eastern state, which China claims as part of its territory. The MEA’s reaffirmation occurs in the context of an incident last month involving an Indian national from Arunachal Pradesh who was detained at Shanghai airport.





This incident has heightened diplomatic sensitivities and prompted the Indian government to issue a cautionary advisory for Indian travellers to or through China.





The Indian government expressed serious concerns regarding the treatment of Indian citizens at Chinese airports, particularly in cases where travellers from Arunachal Pradesh have faced selective scrutiny or harassment. MEA spokesperson Jaiswal called on Chinese authorities to respect established international aviation norms and provide assurances that Indian nationals will not be arbitrarily detained or targeted while in transit.





The advisory aims to alert Indian nationals to exercise caution and due discretion when travelling to or transiting through China, signalling a measured diplomatic response that balances concern with restraint. This approach reflects the complex dynamics of India-China relations, which seek stabilisation despite ongoing territorial disagreements.





The specific triggering event was the detention of Prema Wangjom Thongdok, an Indian passport holder residing in the United Kingdom, at Shanghai airport on 21 November. Thongdok was en route from London to Japan, with a layover in Shanghai, when immigration officials questioned her travel documents, citing her birthplace as Arunachal Pradesh, which they controversially asserted as Chinese territory.





Following the incident, Thongdok shared her experience publicly on social media after her departure from China, drawing international attention to the matter. In response, India communicated a strong demarche to Chinese officials both in Beijing and Delhi on the day the incident occurred, signalling the seriousness with which New Delhi regarded this breach of diplomatic protocol.





India has lodged a formal objection to China’s actions, highlighting that such behaviour constitutes unwarranted obstruction to bilateral efforts intended to improve and normalise relations between the two neighbouring powers.





This diplomatic note articulated India’s expectation for China to uphold the principles of respectful and fair treatment of foreign nationals in transit.





Relations between India and China have seen cautious improvement over the past year, marked notably by steps to resolve the prolonged military standoff in eastern Ladakh that lasted four years.





Despite this progress, issues like the Arunachal Pradesh dispute and incidents such as the one at Shanghai airport continue to test the boundaries of dialogue and diplomacy.





The Indian government’s statement and subsequent advisory reflect both a robust assertion of sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh and a careful diplomatic calibration designed to manage bilateral tensions while protecting Indian citizens abroad. The situation underscores the fragile balance between asserting national interests and maintaining avenues for engagement with China.





