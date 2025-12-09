



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is actively developing technology and applications tailored to the defence sector, positioning space as a pivotal element for future warfare.





This focus represents a key mandate for ISRO, underscoring its critical role in national security. ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan revealed that a comprehensive roadmap has already been established to guide these efforts, reflecting the strategic priority given to space technology in defence.





Dr Narayanan emphasised that future military operations will heavily depend on space-based assets. Essential capabilities such as communication, navigation, and earth observation satellites are fundamental to effective defence strategies.





Without these technologies, conducting military operations would be impractical, he asserted. ISRO’s responsibility, therefore, is to ensure these satellite systems are continuously available and effectively support the safety and security of the nation.





At the India International Science Festival in Panchkula, the ISRO Chair conveyed his cautious approach to sharing sensitive details due to the security implications involved.





However, he assured that ISRO is pushing forward in multiple directions to bolster national safety through advancements in space technology. This includes sensitive applications that directly contribute to the country’s defence capabilities.





Currently, ISRO has 57 satellites operational in space, with ambitious plans to triple this number in the near future. This planned expansion underscores the urgency with which ISRO is advancing its space infrastructure.





Alongside increasing satellite numbers, ISRO is developing cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence-based systems, innovative propulsion methods, advanced inertial navigation systems, and new satellite payloads specifically designed for defence and security functions.





ISRO runs about 50 active space applications focused on earth observation, satellite communications, navigation, disaster warning and mitigation, and weather forecasting. These applications are integral to public safety and provide vital inputs supporting both civilian and military needs.





Dr Narayanan highlighted that these technologies collectively enhance the security framework for every citizen.





The success of these technologies was evident during Operation Sindoor, a recent military exercise where ISRO’s satellites performed with high fidelity and reliability.





This operation showcased the considerable technological advancements achieved, not only in satellites and their payloads but also in launch vehicle capabilities and other related scientific missions driven by ISRO.





Reflecting on the evolution of imaging technology, Dr Narayanan pointed out that when the Indian space program began, satellite cameras had a ground resolution of about one kilometre. Today, this has dramatically improved to 28 centimetres. This leap in technological sophistication greatly enhances reconnaissance and intelligence gathering, which are critical for modern defence operations.





The Indian space program is also advancing propulsion technology, focusing on electric and nuclear propulsion methods.





These developments promise to increase the efficiency and endurance of satellites, thereby improving their operational capacity in defence applications. Such innovations enhance the sustainability and strategic value of space assets in military contexts.





ISRO’s expanding satellite constellation, coupled with advanced technologies in AI, propulsion, and imaging, positions India to significantly strengthen its defence capabilities via space. The organisation’s roadmap reflects a strong commitment to integrating space science and technology with national security imperatives, ensuring that space becomes a driving force for future warfare and overall safety assurance.





Based On Tribune Report







