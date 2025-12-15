



Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed the nation on 14 December 2025, following a devastating mass shooting at Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach. He described the incident as a "devastating terror attack" that targeted the Jewish community on the first day of Hanukkah, a time traditionally marked by joy and celebration.





In his emotional speech delivered from Canberra, Albanese condemned the act as one of "evil, antisemitism, [terrorism that has struck the heart of our nation." He emphasised that there is "no place for this hate, violence and terrorism in our nation," vowing to eradicate such vile behaviour.





The Prime Minister assured the public that authorities are working tirelessly to identify all those involved and bring them to account. He spoke of a forthcoming "moment of national unity" where Australians from all walks of life would stand in solidarity with their Jewish compatriots.





Albanese reflected deeply on the incomprehensible horror unleashed at Bondi Beach, noting that the "trauma and loss that families are dealing with tonight is beyond anyone's worst nightmare." He paid heartfelt tribute to the everyday heroes who rushed towards danger to aid the victims.





Urging national resilience, he called on Australians to uphold the country's "true character" and reject division, violence, or hatred. Directly addressing the Jewish community, he affirmed: "Your fellow Australians stand with you tonight in condemning this act of terror."





Police revealed stark details during a press conference, confirming at least 11 people killed and 29 injured in the shooting. Details about the victims remain withheld as investigations continue, with authorities prioritising support for grieving families.





Two suspects were identified in the attack. One remains in custody in critical condition, while the other was shot dead at the scene. Their identities have not yet been disclosed, pending further inquiries.





The assault unfolded amid a gathering of over 1,000 people celebrating Hanukkah at Bondi Beach. Police described it as meticulously "designed to target Sydney's Jewish community," with the timing, weaponry, and offenders' actions prompting a swift declaration of terrorism within hours.





The incident has reverberated internationally, drawing sharp criticism from Israeli officials who accused the Australian government of failing to curb rising antisemitism. Their statements underscore growing concerns over Anti-Semitic incidents in the country.





Domestically, the Jewish Council of Australia labelled the event a "horrific act of anti-Semitic violence during the Jewish festival of light and hope." In a poignant statement, they noted that "many within our community have just received the worst news of their lives," calling for communal support in this dark hour.





Albanese's address sought to foster unity amid shockwaves rippling through Australia. As the nation mourns, questions persist about security lapses at public events and the broader fight against hate-driven extremism. Official updates on the suspects and victims are anticipated soon, with law enforcement vowing relentless pursuit of justice.





Based On ANI Report







