



The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) has claimed responsibility for a series of coordinated attacks against Pakistani security personnel and state-supported armed groups across several locations in Balochistan, according to reports from The Balochistan Post (TBP).





These attacks reportedly resulted in the deaths of four individuals, comprising two military personnel and two alleged members of a so-called "death squad."





Gwahram Baloch, the spokesperson for the BLF, stated that fighters from the group launched simultaneous assaults in the areas of Awaran, Jhao, and the Parom region of Panjgur. The operations were part of a sustained campaign targeting Pakistani state forces and affiliated militias, with several participants sustaining injuries in the engagements.





On 6 December, the BLF described an incident in the Parom region where its fighters, while conducting a routine patrol, were ostensibly chased by armed men classified by the group as members of a state-supported militia.





The BLF claimed that their fighters adopted defensive positions and ambushed the pursuing vehicles, successfully destroying one vehicle and killing two occupants. Following the attack, the remaining armed men reportedly fled the scene, after which a military unit arrived to recover the bodies and the wreckage.





Further claims by the BLF on 7 December detailed a sniper attack on a Frontier Corps (FC) checkpoint located in the Teertaj Jak mountain area of Awaran district. This attack allegedly resulted in the death of one FC soldier. The BLF asserted that in response, security forces attempted to retaliate by deploying a quadcopter drone targeting the attackers, which the BLF claimed they managed to shoot down.





In addition to the sniper assault in Awaran, the BLF asserted another sniper attack on a military checkpoint in Doliji, Jhao. This resulted in the killing of a soldier as well, with the group alleging that security forces responded with mortar fire in the region surrounding the checkpoint.





The BLF also paid tribute to one of its long-standing members, Sajid Baloch — known by his nom de guerre Kaka Rahmat — who reportedly died on 1 December due to a poisonous insect bite while engaged in organisational duties.





Sajid Baloch had been active within the BLF since 2013, originally contributing to the organisation's urban operations before shifting to mountainous guerrilla activities in 2014. Over the years, he was involved in both internal organisational roles and armed operations across multiple districts in Balochistan.





These recent incidents underscore the persistent insurgency and militant activities in Balochistan, reflecting ongoing conflicts between separatist groups like the BLF and Pakistani state forces.





The BLF's claims, if accurate, highlight a continuing pattern of targeted strikes, including the use of snipers and ambush tactics, alongside the deployment of drones for counterinsurgency efforts by security forces.





Based On ANI Report







