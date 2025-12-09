The Indian Army has intensified its efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka following the devastating impact of Cyclone Ditwah under Operation Sagar Bandhu. The operation reflects a deep commitment to neighbourly support and goodwill, prioritising rapid restoration of essential infrastructure and delivery of medical aid.





The Engineer Task Force (ETF) has taken the lead in addressing the damage sustained by the Puliyampokkanai Bridge in Jaffna. Working closely with Sri Lanka’s Road Development Authority, the Indian Army has employed specialised heavy equipment such as wheeled excavators to carefully remove damaged bridge panels.





he removal and de-launching operations are advancing efficiently, with an anticipated completion date of December 10. Immediately following this, the construction and launch of a Bailey bridge at the site is planned for Saturday afternoon, aimed at restoring critical connectivity.





Efforts to build a 120-foot dual carriageway in Jaffna are also underway. Approximately 70 per cent of the required construction materials have already been relocated from the RDA Store Yard, with the remainder expected to arrive by Wednesday evening. This logistics management indicates robust coordination to ensure continuity of work and swift progress.





In Chilaw, preparations for pier construction are slated to begin within the next 48 hours, bolstered by the arrival of a complete Bailey bridge set. Complementing this, the fourth Bailey Bridge set is currently being loaded at Pathankot with plans for dispatch at 9 am on December 9. These bridge sets are vital for reinstating damaged transport links and facilitating smoother movement in affected regions.





Demonstrating modernisation and the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat — India’s self-reliance initiative — the Engineer Task Force has integrated indigenous technology into their operations.





Advanced equipment such as drones for aerial reconnaissance, SONAR-based Laser Range Finders, and Remotely Operated Combat Cruiser Unmanned Ground Vehicles are being used for detailed surveys at the sites in both Jaffna and Chilaw. These technologies have substantially expedited the operational timeline, allowing for faster assessment and more effective planning.





Medical assistance continues to be a vital component of Operation Sagar Bandhu through the deployment of the PARA Field Hospital. Since its establishment, the hospital has provided medical care to 3,338 patients.





On December 8 alone, the facility treated 1,128 patients and performed 73 minor procedures alongside four surgeries. The hospital’s services have been met with strong appreciation from local communities, highlighting the impact of this humanitarian gesture.





The presence of the Sri Lankan President is anticipated at the hospital soon, signalling the importance and recognition of the Indian Army’s contribution to relief efforts. Such visits emphasise diplomatic goodwill and the strong bilateral relationship between the two countries.





The coordinated engineering interventions, advanced technological deployment, and high-quality medical support reinforce India’s commitment to the principles of Neighbourhood First and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the world as one family.





These efforts exemplify sustained humanitarian assistance during a critical time for Sri Lanka, showcasing India’s role as a dependable partner in regional stability and disaster relief.





Based On ANI Report







