



The conflict between the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) fighters and Pakistani military forces has persisted for more than twenty-four hours in a crucial compound located in Nokkundi, within Pakistan’s Chagai district, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).





The attack began on Sunday evening (December 1, 2025) with a BLF suicide bomber detonating explosives at the entrance of the Frontier Corps (FC) headquarters, allowing militants to enter the compound. The BLF identified the suicide bomber as Zareena Rafiq, reportedly the group's first female suicide bomber.





BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch confirmed that the group’s Saddo Operational Battalion (SOB) launched the operation at 8:19 pm local time on Sunday. The target was a primary compound housing the residential quarters and offices of foreign engineers and staff connected with the Saindak and Reko Diq mining projects.





According to the BLF, their fighters infiltrated the compound soon after the attack commenced and have steadfastly held their positions despite repeated attempts by Pakistani forces to reclaim control. The BLF’s account emphasises that these operations have been ongoing for over a day.





While no official casualty figures for security forces have been released by Pakistani officials, Pakistani security forces reported three attackers were killed, while the BLF claimed dozens of Pakistani soldiers were killed.





The Pakistani military reportedly deployed “special units” attempting to advance both by ground and via helicopter, but the BLF stated these assaults were repelled successfully. The militants claim the military retreated after meeting significant resistance, and that all enemy objectives in the area have been thwarted to date. There remains no official response from Pakistani authorities on these claims.





The BLF stated that their assault aims to send a firm message to Pakistan, its foreign allies, and multinational corporations engaged in resource extraction. The group insists that Balochistan’s natural resources belong solely to the Baloch people.





Without recognition of what they term “Baloch ownership and authority over land and resources,” no external power or company will be permitted to exploit Baloch national wealth in partnership with Pakistan.





In a further release, the BLF described its newly formed Saddo Operational Battalion (SOB) as a crucial part of its organisational growth. Major Gwahram Baloch characterised the SOB as the BLF’s “practical expression of operational capability and organisational discipline,” grounded in an ideology of “sacrifice, principle, courage, and steadfast determination.”





The SOB, the BLF explained, represents an evolutionary step in its command structure, tasked primarily with striking targets in areas where enemy forces least expect an attack. This new unit is intended to enhance the group’s operational effectiveness in light of shifting regional dynamics.





The BLF emphasised that the notion of “self-sacrifice” within the Baloch resistance movement is not a mere tactical reaction. Rather, it is a deliberate philosophical and ideological choice embraced by the youth who prioritise national survival above personal life.





This dedication is framed as part of the sacred goal of achieving an independent Balochistan, according to TBP’s report.





The ongoing confrontation underscores continuing tensions in the region and the persistent challenge posed by the Baloch insurgency to Pakistani security and resource control efforts. The situation remains volatile, with further developments expected.





