



The German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, has praised India's robust economic performance with an 8.2 per cent GDP growth in the second quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year.





Ackermann described the growth figures as "very impressive," highlighting the country's expanding market and its prospects as a significant and stable partner in the region.





Ackermann emphasised that India's sustained upward growth trajectory makes it an increasingly attractive destination for investment. He noted that this economic momentum not only benefits India but also represents "good news for German businesses" looking to deepen their engagements within the Indian market.





Official data from the National Statistics Office (NSO), a branch of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), confirmed that India's real GDP rose by 8.2 per cent during the July-September quarter of 2025-26. This marks a notable increase compared to the 5.6 per cent growth recorded in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.





In terms of nominal GDP, India recorded an even stronger growth rate of 8.7 per cent for the same period. These figures underpin the optimism expressed by V Anantha Nageswaran, India's Chief Economic Adviser, who projected the Indian economy to maintain growth above 7 per cent for the entire 2025-26 financial year.





Economic collaboration between India and Germany continues to expand, particularly in sectors like automobile manufacturing, green energy, industrial machinery, and emerging technologies. German companies have ramped up their presence and operations in India, capitalising on the growing opportunities presented by the country’s market and its evolving industrial landscape.





Beyond economic ties, the two nations share a strong partnership in counter-terrorism. The recent 10th meeting of the India-Germany Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism was held in Delhi last month. Both countries expressed a unified stance condemning terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border acts.





Discussions during this meeting covered a range of critical issues such as strategies to prevent online radicalisation, addressing the misuse of emerging technologies for terrorist activities, and measures to counter the financing of terrorism. Capacity building, judicial cooperation, and sharing information on the designation of terrorists and terrorist entities were also key topics.





The dialogue reinforced mutual commitments to enhance cooperation in multilateral platforms including the United Nations, the Global Counter-Terrorism Forum, the Financial Action Task Force, and the No Money for Terror Ministerial Conference. This multifaceted cooperation signals strong diplomatic and security ties alongside the expanding economic relationship between India and Germany.





Based On ANI Report







