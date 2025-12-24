



Bangladesh has suspended visa and consular services at key missions in India, including the Assistant High Commission in Agartala, amid escalating diplomatic tensions with New Delhi.





This move follows a series of security incidents and protests linked to the brutal lynching of Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, which has reignited concerns over minority safety.





On 19 December 2025, Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old garment factory worker in Bhaluka upazila, Mymensingh district, fell victim to a mob fury sparked by unverified blasphemy allegations.





Eyewitnesses reported that rumours of derogatory remarks about Islam during a factory event on World Arabic Language Day led colleagues and locals to beat him to death, tie his body to a tree, and set it ablaze twice. Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion arrested seven suspects by 20 December, as announced by interim government chief Mohammad Yunus.





The killing prompted a peaceful demonstration on 20 December outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, where 20-25 youths raised slogans protesting the murder and calling for minority protection. India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal dismissed Bangladeshi media claims of a security breach, noting the brief gathering dispersed quickly by police without incident, in line with Vienna Convention obligations.





In retaliation, Bangladesh perceives these events as threats from "extremist elements." The High Commission in New Delhi suspended all consular and visa services on 22 December citing "unavoidable circumstances," apologising for inconveniences.





Similar suspensions hit the Siliguri visa centre after reported vandalism on 22 December, and the Agartala Assistant High Commission halted operations from 23 December indefinitely.





India countered by suspending visa services at its Indian Visa Application Centre in Chittagong from 21 December, following a security incident at the Assistant High Commission there. The IVAC stated resumption depends on assessing the local environment amid unrest. Notably, Bangladesh visa services continue normally in Kolkata, Assam, and Mumbai.





Diplomatic exchanges have intensified. India summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah on 23 December, the second such instance in a week, expressing concerns over minority attacks and Bangladesh's security situation.





Earlier, on 17 December, he faced similar summons regarding threats to Indian missions in Dhaka. In response, Bangladesh summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma on 22-23 December, protesting incidents outside its New Delhi mission and Siliguri vandalism.





These tit-for-tat measures reflect broader strains since Bangladesh's political upheaval in 2024, exacerbated by the death of protest leader Sharif Osman Hadi and ongoing anti-India sentiments.





Both nations reaffirm commitments to diplomatic security under international norms, yet the suspensions disrupt travel and consular access for citizens. Observers note Kolkata's operational status as a potential channel for de-escalation.





Based On ANI Report





