



In a striking development that is reshaping South Asia’s defence landscape, Bangladesh has turned decisively to China for its next generation of fighter aircraft, side-lining European contenders like France and Italy.





This pivot comes after a decade-long saga marked by indecision and stalled negotiations for the Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MRCA) program.





The current deal, valued at $2.2 billion, will see Dhaka acquire up to 20 Chengdu J-10CE multirole fighters, aircraft already operational in the arsenals of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force and Pakistan.





This shift signals more than just a procurement choice; it represents a fundamental change in Bangladesh’s air defence strategy. The J-10CE, equipped with advanced PL-15 long-range missiles and AESA radar systems, aligns with the country’s need for a cost-effective and reliable combat platform.





This choice notably distances Bangladesh from Western defence suppliers, whose high unit costs and complex political conditions had become prohibitive in light of Dhaka’s domestic constraints and changing geopolitical realities.





European bids, which at one time appeared poised to win the contract, faltered amid political upheaval. Dassault’s Rafale jets, promoted vigorously during President Emmanuel Macron’s 2023 visit to Dhaka, offered exceptional multi-role capabilities but came with a hefty price tag exceeding $100 million per aircraft, alongside extensive life-cycle maintenance costs and export limitations.





Italy’s Leonardo showcased the Eurofighter Typhoon with advanced Captor-E radar technology, impressing the Bangladesh Air Force leadership during cockpit demonstrations in 2025. However, the dramatic ousting of Sheikh Hasina’s government in August 2024 upended these prospects, raising doubts over deals tied to the exiled regime and exposing fiscal and political vulnerabilities.





The urgency behind the shift to Chinese hardware was sharpened by a devastating accident in July 2025. The crash of a F-7BGI trainer jet in Dhaka’s densely populated Uttara district tragically claimed 36 civilian lives, including 22 children from a nearby school.





Squadron Leader Rezwanul Haque, the pilot, survived the crash but witnessed first-hand the fatal consequences of relying on ageing platforms. The F-7BGI, a derivative of the Soviet-era MiG-21 from the 1970s, suffered from chronic engine failures and obsolete avionics, underscoring the pressing need for fleet modernisation. This disaster exposed glaring safety deficits, deeply shook national morale, and escalated the urgency for a modern, safer air combat force.





Bangladesh’s adoption of the J-10CE is thus a pragmatic response to multiple pressures. The aircraft’s interoperability with existing Chinese equipment, such as the F-7 interceptors, simplifies training, maintenance, and logistics.





Moreover, it circumvents the political complications associated with NATO-aligned suppliers, offering Dhaka a more stable defence partnership amid heightened regional tensions, including ongoing maritime disputes in the Bay of Bengal.





Yet, the deal is not without its critics. Some warn of the risks tied to overdependence on Chinese technology and financing, including potential vulnerabilities in spare parts supply and geopolitical leverage that China might wield.





For Bangladesh, a nation grappling with economic challenges, natural disasters, and refugee inflows, the financial terms—approximately $60 million per jet—present a more manageable investment compared to Western offerings.





Strategically, the arrival of the J-10CE will decisively enhance Bangladesh’s aerial deterrent, particularly against perceived threats from Myanmar and India. It will also deepen Bangladesh’s ties with China’s Belt and Road Initiative, symbolising a widening embrace of Beijing as a partner in infrastructure and defence alike.





As deliveries of the new fighters commence, the Bangladesh Air Force will transform into a more credible and modern force, capable of asserting air superiority and safeguarding national sovereignty in an increasingly competitive regional environment.





The tragic crash of 2025 serves as a sombre turning point, highlighting that the cost of inertia in defence modernisation could be measured not only in strategic weakness but also in human lives.





The choice of the J-10CE underscores Dhaka’s determination to move forward with resilience, balancing pragmatic defence needs against the complex currents of geopolitics.





