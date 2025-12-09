



Behind the façade of Pakistan army’s ongoing proxy war in J&K through terrorism that Islamabad eulogises as an “armed struggle” being perpetrated by “freedom fighters” (a euphemism for terrorists) lies a far harrowing reality- that of wanton death and destruction unleashed on its innocent people. What makes this tragedy repulsive is the fact that atrocities against Kashmiris are being facilitated by some unscrupulous Kashmiris for the lure of lucre.





That money is fuelling terrorism in J&K is no secret and neither is the fact that though this scourge has ruined the lives of common people, for some Kashmiris it’s come as a windfall. The harsh reality is that terrorism in J&K has turned into an attractive money making enterprise that’s so evident that it has been clearly mentioned by the then US ambassador to India David Mulford in his 2006 confidential cable sent to Washington made public by Wikileaks.





The US ambassador had stated that “While this river of dirty money has led to a boom in Kashmiri household income and real estate prices, it also calls into question whether the Kashmiri elite truly want a settlement to their problems. The minute a deal is struck, some must surely worry that the funds will dry up.” However, Mulford isn’t the only one who has mentioned how terrorism in J&K in the garb of “armed struggle” had created a lucrative business for many.





The leaked US cable also quoted senior separatist leader and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik admitting that “Kashmir politics is no longer about ideology, it’s all a money game.” J&K Peoples’ Conference (JKPC) chairman Sajjad Lone (who later served as a minister in the J&K government) had also “lamented that the conflict (Pakistan sponsored proxy war in J&K) remained lucrative to many.” Communist Party (Marxist) legislator Yusuf Tarighami had also confided that “too many people have a stake in the conflict’s perpetration.”





The ‘Beneficiaries’





Terrorism in J&K has made many people wealthy overnight. A leaked US diplomatic cable reveals that “Corruption cuts across party lines and most Kashmiris take it as an article of faith that politically-connected Kashmiris take money from both India and Pakistan.” Perhaps this is the reason why the chief of a certain political party after being duly sworn-in as chief minister of J&K publicly announced that “we must credit the Hurriyat, Pakistan and Militant outfits for the conduct of elections in the state.”





Certain politicians have definitely benefitted materially from terrorism by exhibiting pro-Pakistan leanings. While such behaviour may have given Islamabad the chance to diplomatically embarrass New Delhi, it didn’t cause excessive pain to the people of Kashmir. However, the same cannot be said about many others who have (literally) made a ‘killing’ from terrorism, and the separatist camp led by All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) which has been portraying itself as the “true representatives” of Kashmiris has been at the forefront in making money out of terrorism.





Prior to the abrogation of Article 370, APHC leaders indiscriminately gave calls for frequent protest and shutdown calls and had even issued a shut down calendar. This anti-people enterprise adversely impacted Kashmir’s tourism industry, which being the main source of employment deprived thousands of Kashmiris their sole source of livelihood. Prolonged shutdowns also disrupted education and prodded the youth to engage in stone pelting, senseless violence and arson causing avoidable loss of life, limb and public property.





Moreover, instead of displaying maturity and weaning away the youth from terrorism, APHC leaders instead used funeral prayer ceremonies of deceased terrorists to justify terrorism and misquoting religious edicts, delivered inflammatory speeches inciting the young to pick up guns. While it may profess its firm commitment to use of peaceful means to further its agenda, the AHPC’s univocal endorsement of terrorism is well known, and readers would recall senior separatist leader Late SAS Geelani’s unabashed declaration that “We (APHC) have never denied or ignored role of (the) gun in our struggle]”!





The “Business”





Families of young boys who after being indoctrinated by speeches of AHPC leaders joined terrorist ranks and died in encounters with security forces were left devastated. Yet, this burgeoning collective human tragedy doesn’t seem to have pricked the conscience of these self professed “true representatives” of Kashmiris and they continued making good money through innovative means.





Seats in Pakistani medical colleges reserved for Kashmiris and recommendations for Pakistani visas were sold at exorbitant rates to those who could afford it. APHC apologists may disagree, but such was the level of corruption within this separatist conglomerate that its key leader SAS Geelani chose to resign citing a “revolt” within.





By clarifying in his resignation letter that “Now that you (APHC members) feel that you will be held accountable for the misappropriation of funds, you openly revolted against the leadership,” Geelani confirmed the deep rot and massive financial impropriety within this organisation. Is any further proof of APHC leaders’ dubious financial dealing necessary?





However, though Geelani has been hailed by many as a man of extraordinary integrity and who stood up to New Delhi, it’s also a fact that like many other APHC leaders, he wasn’t averse to availing the perks that came his way and the curious case of Geelani’s grandson being appointed as a research officer in the government-controlled Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre.





The fact that this vacancy, which had remained vacant more than a decade, was hurriedly filled up at the height of the 2016 summer unrest in Kashmir Valley and Geelani’s son was the only one amongst more than a hundred aspirants summer rest who was called for the interview rightly raises suspicion of a possible pro quid quo related to the ongoing protests. Similarly, while the APHC ordered closure of all schools in Kashmir Valley during this unrest, the school where Geelani’s granddaughter was studying remained open and she even appeared in an internal examination.





Facilitators





While APHC leaders grew rich and influential by orchestrating protests and igniting anti-India sentiments amongst the people of Kashmir, some others were minting money by facilitating terrorist activities. Referred to as over ground workers (OGWs), this indigenous breed comprises people without whose assistance the terrorism ecosystem cannot survive and includes those adept in radicalising gullible youth into joining terrorism as well as people providing information and administrative support to terrorist activities.





Working as an OGW is a lucrative job. Pakistan army’s spy agency Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) which oversees terrorism in J&K pays well and as they don’t have to physically participate in terrorist attacks, there’s no danger to their lives. And even if OWGs are arrested, one can always bank on rights organisations on ISI’s payroll to bail them out by portraying OGWs as innocent persons being unlawfully targeted by security forces and law enforcement agencies.





Then there are also some activists and media persons who glorify terrorists and question India’s rightful claim over J&K by distorting facts and offering unconvincing arguments. While their motivation for doing so is not known, but considering the fact that they risk their professional reputation by peddling brazen lies, and on being fact-checked, apologising- was it that they were made offers which they couldn’t refuse?





What else explains an international award winning author saying that “The state of Pakistan has never deployed its army against its own people the way the democratic Indian state has” is but one example as is the author’s puerile reply that “We all, at some point in our lives, might inadvertently say something thoughtless or stupid”?





Similarly, while boasting about his extraordinary persuasion skills, Former Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit said, “It was a challenge for me to convince any (Indian) journalist to please write an article in the newspaper for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.” Mentioning that he found a “very prominent journalist” and after a meeting, made this writer “understand,” gloating how the journalist had ended the article carrying the message he had desired.





Though the writer named by Basit out-rightly refuted his claim, the fact that this contentious piece did specifically mention holding “a referendum to resolve the Kashmir crisis once and for all,” does lend credence to the former Pakistani envoy’s claim.





The Lesson





The people of Kashmir need to understand that “Azadi (freedom)” promised by the so-called “armed struggle” was a deception from day one and terrorism is still surviving in Kashmir only because it’s become a business.





Look around and you’ll find how the humble dwelling of many separatist leaders with frugal means have turned into palatial abodes; observe and you’ll see how the not-so-well to do OGWs in your locality are today thriving, not to forget how the children of many separatists and OGWs are studying in exclusive educational institutes out the Union Territory of J&K and also abroad.





Lastly, Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin has himself accepted that “we are fighting Pakistan’s war in Kashmir,” while Mirwaiz Umar Farook has also admitted that the so-called “armed struggle” has “not achieved anything other than creating more grave yards.”





So, isn’t it abundantly clear that what’s being touted as an “armed struggle” is in reality a massive fraud perpetrated on Kashmiris by Pakistan in concert with separatists and OGWs? And isn’t it a fact that all said and done, the harsh truth is that in this dirty game being played, it’s the Kashmiris who are both the perpetrators as well as hapless victims of Rawalpindi’s proxy war?





