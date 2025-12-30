



The interim government of Bangladesh has recalled its High Commissioner to India, M Riaz Hamidullah, to Dhaka for urgent consultations amid escalating tensions in bilateral relations. This move, reported by Prothom Alo citing diplomatic sources, follows a summons from Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





Hamidullah returned to Dhaka late on Monday night after being called back from Delhi to review recent developments straining ties between the two neighbours.





Relations have deteriorated significantly over the past two weeks, primarily due to reports of atrocities against minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh. India has expressed grave concerns about the safety of these communities, including Christians and Buddhists, amid a surge in violence since the July 2024 uprising that led to the ousting of the previous government.





Two recent incidents have heightened the friction. Last week, 29-year-old Amrit Mondal was allegedly lynched by a mob in the Hossaindanga area of Kalimohar Union.





Similarly, on 18 December, 25-year-old Dipu Chandra Das was beaten to death in Mymensingh following false blasphemy allegations levelled by a co-worker at his factory; his body was later hanged and set ablaze.





On Friday, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal briefed the media in New Delhi, voicing deep disturbance over the sustained hostility faced by minorities. He condemned the killing of the Hindu youth in Mymensingh and demanded that the perpetrators be brought to justice. India is closely monitoring the situation and has rejected attempts to dismiss these events as mere media exaggerations or political violence.





The MEA highlighted a broader pattern, noting over 2,900 incidents of violence against minorities— including killings, arson, and land grabbing— recorded during the tenure of Bangladesh's interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. These cannot be ignored, Jaiswal emphasised, as they represent unremitting hostility rather than isolated occurrences.





India has also dismissed what it terms a false anti-India narrative being propagated by extremist elements in Bangladesh. On 17 December, the MEA summoned High Commissioner Hamidullah to formally convey New Delhi's concerns about the deteriorating security environment. Delhi criticised the interim government for failing to conduct thorough investigations or share meaningful evidence with Indian authorities.





Furthermore, India has urged Dhaka to fulfil its diplomatic obligations by ensuring the safety of Indian missions and posts within Bangladesh. This recall of the envoy underscores the gravity of the diplomatic rift, with sources indicating that discussions in Dhaka will focus on addressing these bilateral frictions ahead of potential further escalation.





The timing of the recall coincides with other political developments in Bangladesh, including the recent death of former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, which has prompted condolences from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and statements from Yunus himself.





However, the envoy's return appears directly linked to the minority violence issue, which has become a flashpoint in India-Bangladesh relations.





As Bangladesh prepares for February polls, with speculation around a leadership transition within the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to Tarique Rahman, the interim government faces mounting pressure to stabilise domestic security and mend ties with India. New Delhi's firm stance signals that resolution of these concerns will be essential for restoring trust between the two nations sharing a 4,096-kilometre border.





Based On ANI Report







