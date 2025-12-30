



The Indian Space Research Organisation is preparing to significantly expand its launch infrastructure by establishing a third launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Shriharikota, with a target of developing, installing and commissioning the facility within the next four years.





This initiative is closely tied to India’s ambition to field larger, more capable launch vehicles able to orbit satellites in the 12,000–14,000 kilogram class and to support a broader spectrum of future human and robotic space missions.





The Shriharikota spaceport, spread over roughly 175 square kilometres on the eastern coast of Andhra Pradesh, has been the backbone of India’s launch operations since it became operational in October 1971 with the Rohini-125 sounding rocket.





Over the decades, the site has evolved into a world‑class launch complex supporting a variety of missions for remote sensing, communication, navigation and scientific research, serving both national and international customers.





Currently, the spaceport operates two primary orbital launch pads that handle the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) family, including the LVM-3 (earlier GSLV MK-III) heavy-lift rocket.





These facilities have supported a growing manifest of domestic and commercial launches, culminating recently in the placement of the US-built Bluebird Block‑2 satellite, weighing about 6,000 kg, into low Earth orbit using the LVM-3‑M6 mission, marking the heaviest satellite launched from Indian soil so far.





However, ISRO’s plans now extend well beyond this payload class as the agency looks to deploy much heavier satellites in the 12–14 tonne range to various orbits, which demands significantly more capable launch vehicles and ground infrastructure.





In this context, the third launch pad is envisaged as a dedicated node for the forthcoming Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV) and other future heavy-lift systems, providing the structural, propellant, servicing and safety margins necessary for such large rockets and their associated payloads.





Padmakumar E S, Director and Distinguished Scientist at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, has underlined that the new pad is intended to serve both crewed and uncrewed missions, signalling its importance for programs such as Gaganyaan follow‑ons and future human spaceflight endeavours.





This dual role implies that the facility will incorporate more stringent human-rating standards, escape and emergency handling systems, and enhanced ground support infrastructure compared to legacy pads optimised for uncrewed satellite launches.





From a project execution standpoint, SDSC has moved into the procurement phase, focusing on identifying and onboarding suitable industrial partners and vendors capable of delivering the complex civil, mechanical, electrical and cryogenic systems required for the pad.





The director has indicated that activities are already under way to define specifications and secure the necessary support for what is effectively a mega‑infrastructure project, integrating launch tower structures, flame trenches, propellant farms, umbilical systems, control facilities and logistics support.





The envisaged four‑year timeframe to commission the third pad reflects both the urgency and the complexity of the undertaking, as it must be completed in step with the maturation of ISRO’s next-generation launch vehicle architecture.





Aligning pad readiness with vehicle development schedules will be critical to avoid bottlenecks, given that new rockets such as the NGLV are expected to handle heavier satellites, space station modules and potentially large deep-space missions once operational.





Operationally, adding a third pad at Shriharikota is expected to increase the annual launch capacity and scheduling flexibility of the Indian space programme, reducing turnaround pressures on the existing two pads.





This will help accommodate a more crowded manifest that includes national strategic and commercial satellites, technology demonstrators, possible space station logistics flights, and international customer payloads seeking competitive launch services from India.





Strategically, the expansion underscores India’s intent to scale up its presence in the global launch market and to support long-term national goals such as building the Bharatiya Antariksh Station and sustaining extended human operations in space.





Heavier satellite classes and large modular structures for stations or deep-space infrastructure demand both enhanced lift capability and a robust ground segment, and the third launch pad is a foundational element in this broader roadmap.





The decision to invest in another launch pad at Shriharikota, rather than an entirely new orbital site, leverages existing logistics, trained workforce and support infrastructure, thereby containing risk and cost while still delivering substantial capacity growth.





At the same time, it offers an opportunity to integrate modern design practices, automation and safety features into a greenfield pad layout, enabling more efficient operations and interoperability with future reusable stages or advanced propulsion technologies as they are introduced into ISRO’s fleet.





