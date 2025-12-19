



Protesters staged a sit-in demonstration outside the Indian Assistant High Commission in Chattogram, Bangladesh, following the death of Sharif Osman bin Hadi, the convenor of Inqilab Moncho.





The incident unfolded late on Thursday evening, as reported by BD News and covered by ANI on 19 December 2025.





The demonstrators gathered in the Khulshi area of the port city around 11 pm. They positioned themselves directly in front of the mission's office, voicing their grievances through chants.





A second group of protesters simultaneously occupied Gate No. 2 near the premises, intensifying the standoff. Police responded swiftly upon receiving reports of the assembly.





The crowd shouted slogans protesting Hadi's killing, which they linked to broader grievances. These included anti-Awami League rhetoric and direct anti-India sentiments, escalating tensions outside the diplomatic outpost.





Law enforcement officers intervened promptly, pushing the protesters back from the high commission's boundaries. Khulshi Police Chief Shahin Alam confirmed to BD News that the demonstrators had been dispersed.





Police maintained a strong presence in the area post-dispersal to ensure public order. No arrests or injuries were reported in the immediate aftermath.





Sharif Osman bin Hadi had gained prominence during the July Uprising in Bangladesh. He played a key role in the movement advocating a ban on the Awami League, positioning himself as a vocal anti-establishment figure.





Hadi recently announced his intention to contest the parliamentary election as an independent candidate from the Dhaka-8 constituency. His campaign activities brought him into the public eye amid ongoing political turbulence.





The fatal attack occurred last Friday while Hadi campaigned in Bijoynagar, Dhaka. An assailant, riding pillion on a moving motorcycle, fired a shot at Hadi, who was travelling in a rickshaw.





The bullet struck Hadi in the head, leaving him gravely wounded. He received immediate medical attention at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where surgeons operated on him.





That same night, Hadi was transferred to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka for further care. His condition remained critical, prompting advanced intervention.





On Monday afternoon, an air ambulance transported Hadi to Singapore General Hospital for specialised treatment. Neurosurgeon Abdul Ahad, who participated in the initial surgery in Dhaka, confirmed the death via a video message on Thursday night.





Inqilab Moncho issued a statement on its Facebook page mourning Hadi as a 'martyr'. The group framed his death within a supposed "struggle against Indian hegemony," fuelling the protests in Chattogram.





This narrative has amplified anti-India sentiments among protesters, linking Hadi's assassination to perceived external interference. The sit-in outside the Indian Assistant High Commission underscores simmering bilateral frictions.





Bangladesh police continue to monitor the situation in Khulshi, with no further incidents reported as of early Friday. The event highlights ongoing political volatility following the July Uprising and election preparations.





Indian diplomatic missions in Bangladesh have faced sporadic protests amid regional tensions. Authorities in Dhaka and Chattogram prioritise security around such sites to prevent escalation.





