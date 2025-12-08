



The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), currently the largest political party in Bangladesh, has issued unusually warm praise for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his recent message wishing a speedy recovery to the party’s leader, Begum Khaleda Zia. This gesture marks an important moment in India-Bangladesh diplomatic signalling.





Prime Minister Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to express concern over Khaleda Zia’s health, recognising her long-standing contributions to Bangladesh’s public life.





Modi’s message also conveyed India’s readiness to provide any possible support during her recovery. This public expression of goodwill from India’s top leader was met with gratitude by the BNP leadership.





Ishtiaq Aziz Ulfat, a senior BNP leader and President of the Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal (an affiliated organisation), described Modi’s gesture as a “great move.” He emphasised that the Indian government’s decision to extend goodwill was well-received by the BNP, with mutual respect shown.





Ulfat praised Khaleda Zia as one of Bangladesh’s greatest women, highlighting her transition from a housewife to a powerful politician who won widespread respect and love both domestically and internationally.





He credited her strength in persevering after the tragic murder of her husband and noted that Modi’s message reflected positively on Indo-Bangladesh relations.





The BNP further acknowledged Modi’s wishes in a post on X, expressing sincere gratitude for the thoughtful message and India’s offer of support. The party described the gesture as a valuable expression of goodwill signalling positive bilateral ties.





Begum Khaleda Zia has been hospitalised in Dhaka’s Evercare Hospital since 23 November due to a lung infection. Her advanced age and multiple chronic ailments, including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis, and kidney complications, have long affected her health.





Highlighting broader cooperation prospects, Ulfat stressed the importance of stronger India-Bangladesh collaboration for mutual benefit. He pointed out the geographical and strategic link between Bangladesh and the seven northeastern Indian states, known as the “seven sisters.” Given this proximity and shared interests, he urged both governments to develop plans to utilise Bangladesh’s transport and port facilities to enhance connectivity and development in the region.





Ulfat asserted that Bangladesh, as a relatively young and small state situated between these Indian states, welcomes a friendship with India under an atmosphere of goodwill and constructive governmental approach. He underlined that India’s willingness to engage meaningfully with Bangladesh would foster better relations and shared prosperity.





The BNP leader also referenced the significance of Bangladesh’s upcoming Victory Day on 16 December, commemorating its liberation war of 1971.





Ulfat recalled the severe atrocities committed by the Pakistani army starting 25 March 1971, describing it as one of the greatest human tragedies in Bangladesh’s history. He framed the celebration as a sombre yet proud reminder of Bangladesh’s hard-fought independence.





This recent exchange of goodwill between India and the BNP, especially in the sensitive context of Khaleda Zia’s illness, could serve as a foundation for deeper diplomatic engagement and stronger cooperation between the two countries in the months ahead. The mutual articulation of respect and solidarity reflects evolving ties based on shared history and regional interdependence.





Based On ANI Report







