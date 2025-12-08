



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the opening session of the India-Japan Forum held in New Delhi on December 7, 2025. The forum serves as a crucial platform bringing together leaders from India and Japan to discuss and shape the future of bilateral and strategic relations between the two nations.





It was convened by the Ananta Centre in association with the Ministry of External Affairs. The session was a closed-door event with 70 to 80 high-level invitees from both countries participating, and all discussions were conducted under Chatham House rules to encourage open and candid exchanges.





In his opening remarks, EAM Jaishankar emphasised the evolving global order and the imperative need for deeper cooperation between India and Japan.





He outlined the forum’s objective to strengthen collaboration, explore new opportunities, exchange innovative ideas, build mutual trust, and develop a joint agenda for future partnership across multiple sectors.





One of the key points highlighted was the growing importance of semiconductor collaboration. Jaishankar noted that both India and Japan are currently revitalising their semiconductor sectors after periods of relative dormancy.





India has launched an ambitious semiconductor mission, marking a strategic pivot to reduce dependency on foreign semiconductor supply chains. Japan is similarly reinvesting in this critical sector.





He also mentioned an emerging trilateral cooperation involving Taiwan, which stands as a significant player in the semiconductor industry. This cooperation is seen as a potential game-changer for both India and Japan, with strategic implications that could alter the geopolitical and economic dynamics of the region. The collaboration is aimed at strengthening supply chain resilience as well as advancing technology and manufacturing capabilities.





Beyond technology, Jaishankar reflected on the broader spectrum of India-Japan relations, including defence cooperation. Strengthening ties in defence remains a priority, contributing to regional security and stability. Economic and technological partnerships were also underscored as vital components of the growing relationship between the two countries.





Jaishankar drew attention to the rising numbers of Indian tourists travelling abroad, stating that India issues between 13 to 15 million passports annually, most granting 10-year validity.





Despite the increase in outbound tourism from India, he noted that Japan has not yet seen a significant share of Indian travellers compared to other popular destinations such as Southeast Asia, the Gulf, and Europe. This suggests untapped potential for expanding people-to-people ties through tourism.





The forum’s discussions also touched upon digital governance and the strategic role of the Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) in fostering cooperation among India, Japan, the United States, and Australia. This aspect underscores the multifaceted nature of India-Japan collaboration within broader regional and global frameworks.





The India-Japan Forum is an important initiative to create sustained dialogue at the highest levels, fostering a comprehensive partnership that spans technology, defence, economics, and cultural exchange.





The emphasis on semiconductor collaboration highlights the forward-looking vision shared by both countries to leverage their strengths and emerging opportunities in a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape.





Based On ANI Report







