



India has been re-elected to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council for the 2026-27 biennium with the highest vote tally in Category B, which comprises ten countries with the most significant interest in international seaborne trade. India secured 154 out of 169 valid votes cast during the election held by secret ballot at the 34th session of the IMO Assembly in London.





The IMO Council is an executive body responsible for overseeing the work of the IMO between sessions of the Assembly. It has 40 elected members from 176 member countries, divided into three categories.





Category B, under which India was elected, consists of the states with the largest interest in international maritime trade. India's re-election reflects the strong support from the international community for its role in the global maritime domain.





On the sidelines of the Assembly, the Indian delegation engaged with various country delegations, international organisations, and IMO officials to discuss areas of mutual interest. This continued interaction reaffirms India's commitment to expanding its influence and contributions to international maritime affairs.





India's re-election is a testament to its rising stature and strategic importance in the maritime sector, underpinning international trade and maritime operations. The accomplishment highlights India's growing domestic shipping sector and its active participation in global maritime governance.​





Based On PTI Report







