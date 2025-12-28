



In a significant stride towards indigenisation in India's defence sector, the Indian Army has issued a tender valued at approximately ₹30,000 crore to Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the procurement of five to six regiments of the Anant Shastra surface-to-air missile systems.





This move aims to fortify air defence capabilities along the borders with Pakistan and China. The Anant Shastra, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and previously known as the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) system, represents a home-grown solution to aerial threats.





The tender follows clearance from the Defence Acquisition Council, granted shortly after Operation Sindoor in May 2025. During that four-day conflict, triggered by India's strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Indian Army's Air Defence units successfully neutralised numerous Pakistani drones, including Turkish Yiha Kamikaze models launched from Lahore.





Systems such as L-70 and Zu-23 guns destroyed most drones, with Akash and MR-SAM missiles providing critical support alongside Indian Air Force assets like Spyder and S-400 Sudarshan. This performance underscored vulnerabilities to drone swarms employing Chinese and Turkish technology, prompting accelerated acquisition of advanced indigenous systems.





The Anant Shastra system boasts high mobility, enabling search, tracking, and target engagement on the move or during brief halts. Its single-stage solid-propellant missile features a mid-course inertial navigation system with two-way data link and a terminal active radar seeker in Ku and X bands, developed by DRDO's Research Centre Imarat.





With an operational range of around 30 km, it complements short-to-medium-range assets like Akash (up to 25-30 km, Mach 2.8-3.5 speed, 88-98.5% kill probability) and MR-SAM. Each launcher carries six missiles, capable of engaging six simultaneous targets, and includes electronic counter-countermeasure features for jamming immunity.





Extensive trials have validated its performance in day and night scenarios, including a successful live warhead test in November 2020 against an unmanned target at medium range and altitude. The integrated radar handles tracking and acquisition, while the mission computer automates launch sequences and datalink activation.





Once deployed, the systems will integrate with the Indian Army's Army Air Defence (AAD) network, which operates in tandem with the Indian Air Force. AAD currently relies on MR-SAM, Akash variants, and legacy guns, but faces evolving threats from adversary drones and low-flying aircraft.





Procurement through BEL, a state-owned firm with a robust order backlog exceeding ₹78,000 crore, aligns with Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi's push for domestic manufacturing. The contract could be finalised by year-end, potentially pushing BEL's FY26 inflows beyond ₹40,000 crore.





Future enhancements for AAD include new radars, very short-range systems, jammers, and laser-based countermeasures tailored against Turkish and Chinese drones in Pakistan's arsenal. Indigenous platforms like the Zorawar light tank further signal a shift towards self-reliance.





Operation Sindoor highlighted the efficacy of layered air defences amid the first major drone battles between the nuclear-armed neighbours. Pakistan's retaliation involved targeting Indian bases, but Indian forces intercepted nearly all incoming threats, averting escalation.





Strategic imperatives drive this acquisition amid Pakistan's integration of Turkish and Chinese drones and China's advanced aerial assets along the Line of Actual Control.





By replacing ageing Soviet-era systems, Anant Shastra provides agile, layered protection that elevates the Army Air Defence's role in joint operations with the Indian Air Force. Future enhancements may include new radars, very short-range systems, jammers, and laser-based counters to drones, further fortifying the network.





The Anant Shastra's agility addresses gaps in mobile quick-reaction capabilities, vital for fluid border operations. Its deployment along western and northern fronts will enhance deterrence against incursions, building on lessons from recent conflicts.





This tender not only bolsters operational readiness but also stimulates India's defence industry ecosystem. BEL's role in production, alongside DRDO's innovation, exemplifies the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in strategic domains.





