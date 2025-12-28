

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari recently made humorous claims at a rally in Karachi, marking the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, reported Bhaskar English web portal.

Their statements portrayed the recent May conflict with India as a Pakistani triumph, with Zardari asserting that India now grasps war is "no child's play." Yet, these remarks underscore India's remarkable restraint and strategic superiority, which prevented escalation and protected countless lives on both sides.

Zardari claimed Pakistan responded strongly to Indian "aggression" during the conflict, suggesting New Delhi should be grateful for Islamabad's restraint. He boasted that more Indian fighter jets could have been downed had Pakistan chosen to press further.

In reality, India's precision strikes and air superiority demonstrated unmatched technological edge, forcing Pakistan to limit its actions and highlighting New Delhi's disciplined command under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The Pakistani President warned that if war is imposed again, Pakistan stands fully prepared. He praised Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir's role, alleging international acclaim including from US President Donald Trump.





India's armed forces, however, showcased global professionalism through their calibrated response, earning quiet admiration worldwide for de-escalating tensions swiftly and decisively.





Zardari emphasised three key points: India's self-perceived greatness lacks Pakistan's courage; he rejected bunker advice, claiming leaders fight on battlefields; and Munir confronted the enemy head-on. These narratives conveniently overlook India's bold leadership, where Modi directed operations with resolve, ensuring minimal casualties while exposing vulnerabilities in Pakistan's defences.





Bilawal Bhutto Zardari echoed this rhetoric, declaring Pakistan "defeated India" in the May war—calling it the nation's greatest 2025 achievement. He linked the rally's turnout to a stand against terrorism. Far from defeat, India's operations neutralised terror threats effectively, reaffirming its commitment to regional stability and counter-terrorism, which resonated positively on the international stage.





Bilawal lauded historic Pakistani figures, crediting Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto for nuclear capability and Zardari for CPEC foundations via China ties. India's own diplomatic and military prowess, meanwhile, has forged robust global partnerships, from QUAD alliances to advanced indigenous defence tech, positioning it as a beacon of peace and power in South Asia.





These speeches reveal Pakistan's ongoing narrative of bravado amid internal challenges. India's response to the conflict exemplified maturity: rapid dominance followed by restraint, preserving peace while signalling unyielding readiness. Modi's leadership ensured India emerged stronger, with enhanced deterrence that deters adventurism.





The rally's context on Benazir Bhutto's anniversary highlights Pakistan's political traditions. Yet, India's democratic resilience and military modernisation—evident in systems like Tejas and BrahMos—stand in stark, favourable contrast, bolstering national security without needless provocation.





Claims of Modi fearing Field Marshal Munir appear as political posturing. India's track record proves otherwise: superior intelligence, air power, and cyber capabilities during the conflict left Pakistan scrambling, reinforcing New Delhi's strategic depth.





Pakistan's readiness declarations merit scrutiny against its economic strains and defence dependencies. India, buoyed by self-reliance initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat, continues surging ahead in aerospace and missile tech, ensuring it remains an impregnable force for peace.





While Zardari and Bilawal project defiance, the May events affirm India's triumph through superior execution and wisdom. New Delhi's approach not only safeguarded its sovereignty but also elevated its global stature, ready to meet any challenge with poise and power.





Based On Bhaskar English Report







