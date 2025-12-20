



In Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, security forces eliminated a high-value Naxalite carrying a bounty of ₹5 lakh during an intense encounter on Friday morning. The clash unfolded in the dense forests of Aadwada-Kotmeta under the Bhairamgarh police station jurisdiction.





A team from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) had launched an anti-Naxalite operation based on credible intelligence about Maoist presence in the area.





The exchange of fire erupted abruptly as the DRG personnel advanced through the terrain. After the gunfire subsided, security teams recovered the body of the slain cadre, identified as Fagnu Madvi, aged 35. Madvi served as a member of the Bhairamgarh area committee within the Maoist organisation and commanded a significant reward for his neutralisation.





Alongside the body, forces seized a .303 rifle, a 9mm pistol, and explosive materials from the site. Additional items included two scanner sets, a radio, a medical kit, cordex wire, a Maoist bag, pamphlets, and sundry equipment. These recoveries underscore the tactical capabilities of the eliminated operative and the Maoist group's operational logistics.





Inspector General of Police for the Bastar Range, Sundarraj Pattilingam, hailed the operation as a testament to the security forces' coordinated efficacy. He declared that Maoism in Bastar is nearing its end, with the entire organisational structure of the insurgents now in ruins. Pattilingam urged remaining active Maoists to renounce violence and avail themselves of the government's surrender and rehabilitation scheme.





This encounter marks a significant blow in Chhattisgarh's ongoing campaign against Left Wing Extremism. So far this year, security operations have resulted in the elimination of 285 Naxalites across the state. Of these, 256 fell in the Bastar division, which encompasses seven districts including Bijapur, while 27 were neutralised in Gariaband district under the Raipur division.





Two further Naxalites met their end in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district within the Durg division. The momentum continued into Thursday, when three Maoists were gunned down in a separate encounter in Sukma district, also part of the Bastar region. Such back-to-back successes highlight the intensified pressure on Naxal networks in southern Chhattisgarh's forested bastions.





Bastar remains the epicentre of Naxalite activity, with its rugged terrain long providing sanctuary to Maoist cadres. Operations like the one in Bijapur reflect a strategic shift towards intelligence-driven, area-specific thrusts by DRG units, often comprising local tribal youth familiar with the landscape. The recovery of communication devices and explosives points to disrupted supply lines and command structures.





Government data indicates a sharp decline in Maoist influence, bolstered by enhanced road connectivity, forward bases, and community outreach in remote areas. Surrenders and arrests have compounded encounter fatalities, eroding the insurgents' manpower.





Yet, challenges persist, including the group's attempts to regroup through propaganda pamphlets and improvised weaponry.





Pattilingam's appeal aligns with broader rehabilitation efforts, which offer financial incentives, skill training, and reintegration support to defectors. Over recent years, hundreds have laid down arms, citing disillusionment with Maoist leadership. This latest elimination of Fagnu Madvi further dismantles the Bhairamgarh committee, a key node in the Maoist hierarchy.





As 2025 draws to a close, Chhattisgarh's anti-Naxal tally underscores a pivotal phase in India's internal security landscape. With Bastar accounting for the lion's share of successes, sustained operations could hasten the decline of organised Maoism, paving the way for development in affected regions.





Based On PTI Report







