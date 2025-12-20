



Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested seven individuals in connection with the brutal lynching of a Hindu youth in Mymensingh district. Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announced the detentions via a post on X, highlighting the swift action by RAB-14 in multiple locations.





The suspects include Md. Limon Sarkar (19), Md. Tarek Hossain (19), Md. Manik Mia (20), Ershad Ali (39), Nijum Uddin (20), Alamgir Hossain (38), and Md. Miraj Hossain Akon (46). These arrests followed operations targeting areas linked to the crime.





The victim, Dipu Chandra Das (27), worked as a garment factory employee and adhered to Sanatan Dharma. He was savagely beaten to death on 18 December in the Bhaluka area of Mymensingh, with police attributing the attack to unfounded blasphemy allegations.





Eyewitness accounts and reports indicate that assailants not only battered Das but also suspended his body from a tree before setting it ablaze. This gruesome sequence has ignited widespread outrage across Bangladesh.





The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, the nation's premier minority rights body, issued a vehement condemnation. It labelled the killing a barbaric assault on communal harmony, occurring around 9:00 pm on the fateful evening.





The council detailed how a mob of miscreants targeted Das under spurious blasphemy claims, then desecrated his corpse to incite further division. It demanded the culprits' immediate prosecution and exemplary punishment to deter such atrocities.





Bangladesh's interim government echoed this fury in an official statement. It declared zero tolerance for such violence in the "new Bangladesh", vowing that the perpetrators would face unrelenting justice.





This response marks the administration's most comprehensive address yet to the escalating unrest since the earlier killing of political activist Sharif Osman bin Hadi. The government broadened its rebuke to encompass all manifestations of disorder.





Authorities condemned acts of violence, intimidation, arson, and property destruction without reservation. They cautioned that such chaos threatens to sabotage the country's fragile democratic trajectory at a pivotal juncture.





The statement underscored the gravity of the moment, urging citizens to shun hatred and embrace restraint. It framed forthcoming elections and a referendum as sacred national pledges, inextricably tied to honouring Hadi's sacrifice.





In a gesture of solidarity, the government extended support to journalists from outlets like The Daily Star, Prothom Alo, and New Age. It apologised for the terror they endured, praising their resilience amid attacks that strike at truth itself, and pledged full accountability.





This incident unfolds against a backdrop of heightened sectarian tensions in Bangladesh, where minority communities, particularly Hindus, have reported rising incidents of mob violence post-political upheaval. The swift arrests signal an intent to restore order, yet questions linger over preventive measures.





Civil society groups and international observers continue to monitor the situation closely. The Unity Council's mobilisation reflects deepening fears among minorities, who comprise about 10 per cent of the population, often vulnerable to rumour-driven reprisals.





As investigations proceed, RAB's role remains under scrutiny, given its history of controversial operations. The interim regime, led by Yunus, faces mounting pressure to balance security with human rights amid calls for systemic reforms.





The lynching serves as a stark reminder of fragility in Bangladesh's social fabric. With elections on the horizon, the government's firm stance aims to reassure stakeholders, but sustained action will prove essential to rebuilding trust.





Based On ANI Report







