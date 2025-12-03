



Delhi-based BSS Advance Technologies has unveiled TRIYAM, an indigenous 3D Lethal Autonomous Weapons System (LAWS), marking a significant stride in India's defence innovation landscape.​





This cutting-edge platform represents India's entry into the global competition for autonomous weapon systems, aligning it with leading nations such as the USA, China, Russia, Israel, Australia, and Japan.​





Developed in collaboration with the Indian Army, TRIYAM leverages artificial intelligence, deep learning, convolutional neural networks, swarm robotics, and multi-sensor electro-optics fusion to autonomously detect, track, identify, and neutralise targets in real-time with precision.​





The system accommodates small arms and light weapons up to 12.7 mm calibre, having successfully undergone internal trials supervised by the Indian Army, with ongoing enhancements for military-grade ruggedisation and impending field evaluations.​





TRIYAM's swarm robotics feature enables peer-to-peer encrypted coordination among units, enhancing tactical flexibility across diverse operational environments.​





Notably, the platform boasts exceptional endurance, capable of independent operation without human intervention for up to 21 days, revolutionising persistent surveillance and engagement scenarios.​





This development follows BSS's prior successes, including the integration of an AK-203 assault rifle into a low-altitude combat drone and high-altitude trials of an AI-powered Negev LMG system at 14,000 feet, underscoring the firm's rapid advancements in weaponised drone technology.​





Prototyped in just six months, TRIYAM exemplifies the synergy between Indian ingenuity and armed forces' strategic imperatives, bolstering national security in challenging terrains where human deployment proves hazardous.​





As BSS Advance Technologies—part of the BSS Alliance—pushes boundaries, TRIYAM positions India as a frontrunner in ethical, indigenous LAWS, potentially transforming counter-terrorism, urban warfare, and border defence doctrines.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







