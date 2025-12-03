BSS Material Ltd Unveils Indigenous TRIYAM: Breakthrough 3D Lethal Autonomous Weapons System
Delhi-based BSS Advance Technologies has unveiled TRIYAM, an indigenous 3D Lethal Autonomous Weapons System (LAWS), marking a significant stride in India's defence innovation landscape.
This cutting-edge platform represents India's entry into the global competition for autonomous weapon systems, aligning it with leading nations such as the USA, China, Russia, Israel, Australia, and Japan.
Developed in collaboration with the Indian Army, TRIYAM leverages artificial intelligence, deep learning, convolutional neural networks, swarm robotics, and multi-sensor electro-optics fusion to autonomously detect, track, identify, and neutralise targets in real-time with precision.
The system accommodates small arms and light weapons up to 12.7 mm calibre, having successfully undergone internal trials supervised by the Indian Army, with ongoing enhancements for military-grade ruggedisation and impending field evaluations.
TRIYAM's swarm robotics feature enables peer-to-peer encrypted coordination among units, enhancing tactical flexibility across diverse operational environments.
Notably, the platform boasts exceptional endurance, capable of independent operation without human intervention for up to 21 days, revolutionising persistent surveillance and engagement scenarios.
This development follows BSS's prior successes, including the integration of an AK-203 assault rifle into a low-altitude combat drone and high-altitude trials of an AI-powered Negev LMG system at 14,000 feet, underscoring the firm's rapid advancements in weaponised drone technology.
Prototyped in just six months, TRIYAM exemplifies the synergy between Indian ingenuity and armed forces' strategic imperatives, bolstering national security in challenging terrains where human deployment proves hazardous.
As BSS Advance Technologies—part of the BSS Alliance—pushes boundaries, TRIYAM positions India as a frontrunner in ethical, indigenous LAWS, potentially transforming counter-terrorism, urban warfare, and border defence doctrines.
