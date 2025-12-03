



The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is assessing the feasibility of launching a dedicated troop convoy train service along the Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir route, mirroring the existing Armed Convoy System (ACS) model employed elsewhere in India.





This initiative targets the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) corridor, facilitating secure, direct troop movements from Delhi to Srinagar via Jammu. Security vulnerabilities dominate the evaluation, given the region's history of militant threats and challenging terrain.​





Top CRPF sources have disclosed that the Jammu and Kashmir Zone received directives to scrutinise the proposal, emphasising fully sanitised train rakes, restricted halts, and joint protection from railway, state, and central agencies.





The primary focus remains on CRPF-exclusive operations between Delhi and Srinagar, alongside thorough mapping of route-specific risks. Segments nearing the Kashmir Valley, including long tunnels, bridges, and remote stretches, present acute surveillance hurdles due to past infiltration efforts.​





Railway assets such as tracks, bridges, and signalling systems face potential sabotage from improvised explosive devices (IEDs) or long-range sniper attacks in open areas. Boarding and de-boarding zones demand stringent safeguards to avert assaults akin to those on vulnerable road convoys.





Although dedicated trains curtail civilian contact and enhance control compared to roads, officials stress exhaustive risk profiling before deployment.​





Historically, troop convoys in Jammu and Kashmir endure elevated dangers, with predictable road timings and confined routes inviting ambushes or vehicle-borne IED strikes, as seen in the Pulwama incident.





Geographic bottlenecks exacerbate these perils, leaving scant alternate paths. The ACS rail approach promises relative safety through isolation, yet persistent threats necessitate layered countermeasures.​





This development aligns with prior efforts to bolster secure mobility, such as air courier services for personnel, amid ongoing security flux in the region. CRPF's proactive feasibility checks underscore commitment to mitigating high-value target exposures for forces.





Successful implementation could transform logistics, curtailing reliance on perilous roadways while leveraging the USBRL's strategic connectivity.​





Based On News18 Report











