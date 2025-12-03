



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov expressed Russia’s respect for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the diplomatic activity preceding President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to India.





In a press briefing, Peskov acknowledged India’s stance on seeking peaceful solutions to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He highlighted a mutual understanding between the two countries, emphasising cooperation in areas such as training personnel and technology sharing.





Peskov noted that Russia values India's readiness to listen and engage constructively on the conflict. He drew attention to the use of local currencies in nearly all trade transactions between India and Russia.





According to him, this shift secures both countries’ sovereignty and strengthens bilateral trade relations by reducing dependence on foreign currency fluctuations and sanctions.





Describing India as a “great friend,” Peskov conveyed sincere respect for the historic and enduring relationship between the two nations. He welcomed the forthcoming state visit of President Putin, which is scheduled for December 4-5, 2025.





This visit is set to mark the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit and is expected to further solidify the “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership” between the two governments.





The Kremlin spokesperson stressed that the India-Russia relationship goes beyond formal diplomacy and trade agreements. He characterised it as resting on a historic foundation of mutual understanding and partnership.





Peskov emphasised shared perspectives on global affairs, including adherence to international law and respect for each other’s interests, which shape their cooperation.





Energy security emerged as a key topic, with Peskov affirming Russia’s role as an important and competitive supplier of energy resources to India. He pointed out Russia’s willingness to share expertise in various fields, offering knowledge and experience valuable to India’s development.





This collaboration includes sectors like energy, where affordability and reliability remain priorities.





Peskov also mentioned President Putin’s imminent meeting with US Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff. He indicated Russia’s openness to negotiations based on understandings reached between Kyiv and Washington. The objective is to pursue peaceful solutions that serve long-term stability and benefit future generations.





President Putin’s visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi seeks to review the progress made so far in bilateral relations.





Discussions will include plans for strengthening the strategic partnership and addressing regional and global challenges. The summit provides the ideal platform for both leaders to articulate their vision for continued cooperation and enhanced strategic alignment.





This state visit underlines the importance Moscow places on its relationship with New Delhi, reflecting a commitment to deepen ties amid a complex global geopolitical landscape.





The dialogue will likely focus on practical collaboration as well as aligning positions on key international issues, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.





Overall, the Kremlin’s statements signify an appreciation of India's balanced approach. It positions India as a crucial partner in Russia’s efforts to maintain sovereignty and secure trade amid global tensions, while also emphasising shared goals for peace and stability in world affairs.





Based On ANI Report







