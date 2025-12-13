



China’s J-35A stealth fighter was positioned as Beijing’s rival to the American F-35, targeting nations excluded from US procurement channels. Pakistan emerged as the much-hyped inaugural customer, yet no firm export orders have materialised. The aircraft remains in testing, with persistent scepticism surrounding its stealth capabilities, engine reliability, and sensor systems, reported Steve Balestrieri of 19FortyFive.





At the Paris Air Show this summer, China aggressively promoted the J-35A, underscoring its ambitions in the global defence market. Last November, the People’s Liberation Army Air Force confirmed adoption of the medium-weight, multi-role stealth fighter, primarily for air combat. This positions China as one of only two nations operating two distinct stealth fighter types, alongside the United States.





Media outlets, including Bloomberg in June, reported Pakistan’s agreement to acquire the Shenyang J-35A, hailing it as the first overseas sale. Shares in AVIC Shenyang Aircraft Corporation surged 10 per cent amid the buzz, signalling market optimism for a Chinese defence export milestone. However, these claims have evaporated without confirmation.





Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif dismissed the reports in a televised interview, stating no purchase agreement exists. “I think it is only in the media. It is good for sales, you know,” he remarked, implying the stories served Chinese promotional interests.





Earlier speculation suggested Pakistan would buy 40 jets, with pilots already training in China, but officials now view this as planted hype targeting markets like Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Algeria.





The J-35A’s lack of sales stems from its unproven status. Still undergoing trials, it boasts no combat pedigree, fuelling doubts over performance metrics. Critics question its stealth coatings, which may underperform compared to Western standards, alongside engine power and sensor fusion integration.





Buyers gravitate towards established Western suppliers for their proven technology, robust logistics support, and interoperability guarantees. Integrating untested Chinese systems risks operational vulnerabilities and geopolitical entanglements, deterring risk-averse air forces.





Saudi Arabia, once a potential suitor frustrated by US restrictions on F-35 sales, has pivoted back towards Washington. Long-standing US-Israel agreements ensure Israel’s qualitative edge, while American concerns over proprietary software—kept under tight control—limit independent operations by partners. Riyadh seeks autonomy in upgrades, yet fears US leverage, as demonstrated by 2021 arms embargoes tied to Yemen operations.





China countered with offers of J-35As, advanced drones, and ballistic missiles during recent overtures post-Paris Air Show. In November, however, US President Donald Trump hosted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, forging a deal: Saudi investments in America pave the way for F-35 programme entry. This realigns the kingdom with its primary supplier.





Saudi Arabia ranks as the world’s fifth-largest defence spender, allocating nearly $70 billion annually, with 70-80 per cent sourced from the US. Despite diversification efforts—courting France and China—the kingdom aims for 50 per cent domestic production by 2030, yet prioritises continuity with proven US platforms.





The J-35A’s twin-engine design elevates its acquisition, operational, and maintenance costs, rendering it less appealing than cheaper, single-engine alternatives. Without a combat track record, it struggles against the F-35, operational across 20 nations with battle-tested reliability.





Diplomatic ties heavily influence arms deals; nations favour longstanding partners for seamless support and alignment. China’s marketing, though vigorous, confronts entrenched Western dominance in high-end fighters.





Prospects for J-35A exports persist, particularly among budget-conscious or politically aligned buyers. Yet technological maturation, cost efficiencies, and credibility-building through PLA operations remain hurdles. Beijing’s “export stealth” narrative faces a steep challenge in a market loyal to incumbents.





Based On 19FortyFive Report







