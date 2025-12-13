Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant diplomatic tour, visiting Jordan and Oman from 15 to 18 December 2025, with discussions focusing on regional issues of mutual interest.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has reiterated India's steadfast support for the Gaza Peace Plan amid this itinerary. Officials emphasised that the talks will cover a broad spectrum of regional and international matters, underscoring the strategic importance of ties with both nations.





During a press briefing in New Delhi on 12 December, Secretary (CPV and OIA) Arun Kumar Chatterjee highlighted the unique value of India's relationships with Oman and Jordan. He noted that while precise agenda items remain fluid, leaders will address key concerns, with further details likely to emerge post-visit. This approach reflects the dynamic nature of high-level diplomacy, allowing flexibility for emerging priorities.





Secretary (South) Meena Malhotra reaffirmed India's position on the Gaza conflict, pointing to the country's participation in the Sharm El-Sheikh Summit—formally the Gaza peace summit. India welcomed the initial phase of the Gaza Peace Plan and supports all initiatives fostering lasting peace. Malhotra's remarks align with New Delhi's consistent advocacy for a just resolution in West Asia.





The Prime Minister's engagements follow a recent telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on 10 December. The leaders exchanged views on the West Asia situation, with Modi backing early implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan. They also expressed satisfaction over the strengthening India-Israel Strategic Partnership, committing to deeper cooperation for mutual gains.





Modi's visit to Jordan marks his first bilateral trip there, scheduled for 15-17 December. He will hold talks with King Abdullah II to review the full scope of bilateral relations. The discussions are expected to include perspectives on pressing regional challenges, building on Jordan's role as a key Middle Eastern partner.





The tour concludes in Oman from 17-18 December, Modi's second visit since 2018. This engagement with Omani leadership will further consolidate longstanding ties, particularly in energy, trade, and security domains. Oman's strategic location in the Gulf enhances its relevance to India's maritime and economic interests.





Although the briefing touched briefly on Ethiopia, no firm visit dates were confirmed. Malhotra described Ethiopia as a pivotal African nation, hosting the African Union headquarters. India is collaborating with African partners on the next India-Africa Summit, potentially featuring in future discussions.





This three-nation outreach—encompassing Jordan and Oman, with African undertones—signals India's proactive diplomacy in a volatile global landscape. It comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions in West Asia and ongoing efforts towards regional stability. Modi's engagements are poised to reinforce India's balanced stance, blending support for peace initiatives with strategic partnerships.





India's endorsement of the Gaza Peace Plan underscores its commitment to multilateral solutions. By attending summits and engaging bilaterally, New Delhi positions itself as a constructive voice. The MEA's transparency in briefings helps manage expectations while highlighting the fluidity of diplomatic dialogues.





The visit exemplifies India's expanding footprint in the Middle East and beyond. With Oman and Jordan as gateways to broader Arab and Gulf networks, Modi’s tour could yield advancements in defence, trade, and counter-terrorism cooperation. Observers await outcomes that may shape India's role in resolving regional flashpoints.





Based On ANI Report







