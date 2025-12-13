



Report by Rakesh Mishra





The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has played a pivotal role in a notable humanitarian and diplomatic effort by facilitating the repatriation of 47 Indian fishermen and three Indian Fishing Boats (IFBs) from Bangladesh. This operation, executed on 9 December 2025 along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) in the Bay of Bengal, underscores the strong bilateral cooperation between India and its neighbour.





Working in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the West Bengal State Government, the ICG ensured a seamless handover. The fishermen and boats, which had been detained in Bangladesh, were safely received by ICGS Vijaya at sea. This gesture highlights the mutual respect for humanitarian concerns amid maritime challenges.





As part of a reciprocal arrangement, India simultaneously released 32 Bangladeshi fishermen and one Bangladeshi fishing vessel apprehended for illegal fishing in Indian waters. The exchange occurred smoothly offshore, with the Bangladeshi nationals transferred to Bangladesh Coast Guard ships BCGS Kamaruzzaman and BCGS Sadhin Bangla. Such reciprocity fosters trust and stability in the region.





Upon completion of the exchange, ICGS Vijaya escorted the 47 Indian fishermen and their three boats to Frazerganj in West Bengal. They were officially handed over to state authorities on 10 December 2025. Officials noted that the MEA had meticulously planned the operation, prioritising the livelihoods of coastal communities.





This repatriation reflects both nations' dedication to the welfare of fishermen who inadvertently cross boundaries due to navigational difficulties. Shallow coastal zones in the Bay of Bengal often lead to such drifts, complicating safe fishing operations. The incident reaffirms the importance of diplomatic channels in resolving these humanitarian issues.





In the past three months, the ICG has intercepted six Bangladeshi fishing boats operating illegally within India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). Despite rigorous patrolling, Indian boats occasionally stray into Bangladeshi waters. Over the last year, ICG units have shepherded more than 300 Indian fishing boats back to national waters, averting arrests and legal troubles.





To mitigate these risks, the ICG has intensified Community Interaction Programmes (CIPs) in fishing villages. Conducted alongside local fisheries departments and Marine Police, these programmes educate fishermen on border dangers, legal ramifications, and security protocols. Awareness remains crucial for preventing future incidents.





Authorities stress that crossing the IMBL without proper documentation violates international maritime law. Consequences include boat confiscation, imprisonment, and severe emotional distress for fishermen reliant on seasonal catches. Families endure prolonged hardship, amplifying the human cost of such crossings.





In response, the ICG has called on the West Bengal State Administration to enforce stricter directives for local leaders and communities. Enhanced sensitisation on navigation, documentation, and safety measures is essential. This proactive stance aims to protect livelihoods while upholding maritime security.





This successful repatriation strengthens India-Bangladesh maritime ties and demonstrates India's resolve to safeguard its fishing communities. It serves as a model for handling inadvertent border violations through dialogue and empathy. Ongoing vigilance will be key to sustaining peace in the Bay of Bengal.





Views expressed above are the author's own







