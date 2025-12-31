



The Ministry of Defence signed a landmark contract worth ₹2,770 crore on 29 December 2025 for over 4.25 lakh Close Quarter Battle (CQB) Carbines, with PLR Systems Private Limited securing 40 per cent of the order, approximately 1,70,000 units valued at ₹1,108 crore.





The contract allocation divides responsibilities between the two suppliers, with Bharat Forge tasked to deliver 60 per cent of the order—approximately 2,55,000 units—valued at around ₹1,662 crore.





PLR Systems emerged as the lowest bidder after rigorous trials, partnering with Bharat Forge Limited, which handles the remaining 60 per cent.





This deal supplies the Indian Army and Navy, replacing ageing 9mm 1A1/2A1 sub-machine guns from the 1950s, thereby modernising infantry for close-quarters combat.





PLR Systems Private Limited operates as a joint venture subsidiary of Adani Defence & Aerospace—where Adani Land Defence Systems and Technologies holds a 51 per cent stake—and Israel Weapon Industries (IWI), a global leader in combat-proven small arms.





Established in 2013, PLR Systems became India's first private sector entity to set up a small arms manufacturing facility under the Make in India initiative.





The Adani Group's acquisition of the majority stake in 2020 strengthened indigenous defence production capabilities, aligning with Aatmanirbhar Bharat by enabling supply to the armed forces, paramilitary, and state police.





These 5.56x45mm CQB Carbines are engineered for close-quarters operations, featuring a compact design with a high rate of fire to deliver rapid, decisive engagement in confined spaces such as urban environments or counter-insurgency scenarios.

The weapon weighs less than 3.3 kg (unloaded), offers an effective range of at least 200 metres, and accommodates both in-service Indian 5.56x45mm ammunition and NATO-standard rounds for versatility. Additional attributes include a 30-round magazine, forged steel construction using metal injection moulding for reliability, and configurable buttstocks—fixed, folding, or retractable—to suit varied operational needs.





Equipped with a 30-round magazine, forged steel construction via metal injection moulding, and configurable buttstocks—fixed, folding, or retractable—the carbines ensure reliability and adaptability.





They deliver a high rate of fire for rapid engagement in urban environments, counter-insurgency, or naval boarding actions.





Rigorous testing validated the carbine's performance across extreme conditions, from sub-zero temperatures (-20°C to -10°C) to scorching heat (+40°C to +45°C), ensuring functionality in diverse terrains like deserts, jungles, and high altitudes. A minimum service life of 15 years or 15,000 rounds is guaranteed, with a non-reflective matt black finish to minimise detection. Accessories bundled in the contract further augment soldier effectiveness, though specifics remain aligned with General Staff Qualitative Requirements (GSQR) for infantry modernisation.





Accessories included meet General Staff Qualitative Requirements, enhancing soldier effectiveness in modern scenarios.





The procurement saga traces back to the late 1990s, when the Indian Army first identified deficiencies in legacy close-combat weapons, prompting repeated tenders, cancellations, and fast-track attempts that faltered due to procedural delays and disqualifications.





A notable 2020 fast-track deal for CAR 816 carbines worth $110 million was abruptly terminated, prolonging reliance on obsolete systems. The current contract, initiated via a Request for Proposal (RFP) in November 2022, culminated in commercial bids by July 2025 and signing on 29 December 2025 at South Block, New Delhi, in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.





Earlier efforts since the late 1990s faced delays, cancellations, and a terminated 2020 fast-track CAR 816 deal, making this a culmination of 25 years of modernisation persistence.





Deliveries from PLR Systems commence in 2026, matching Army timelines over five years, bolstering operational readiness amid South Asian threats.





PLR Systems' role highlights the rise of private players, leveraging Adani's defence expertise and IWI's technology for MSME-sourced components and job creation.





This contract fits into 93 Army modernisation initiatives, fostering supply chain empowerment and self-reliant manufacturing.





The carbine platform supports related developments like the 7.62x51mm Ugram assault rifle, fortifying counter-terrorism and urban warfare capabilities.





PLR Systems' involvement highlights the rise of strategic private players, with its Adani-backed expertise in defence systems complementing Bharat Forge's DRDO-honed production prowess. The carbine platform also underpins related developments, such as the 7.62x51mm Ugram assault rifle with a 500-metre range, manufactured by Dvipa Defence India. Overall, this procurement fortifies operational readiness for counter-terrorism, urban warfare, and naval boarding actions, marking a pivotal step in self-reliant defence transformation.



​IDN (With Agency Inputs)







