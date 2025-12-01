Illustrative





Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) on Saturday formally handed over ICGS Amulya, the third vessel in a series of eight fast patrol vessels (FPVs) constructed under India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. This significant milestone took place at GSL’s shipyard in Vasco, Goa, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to indigenous defence capabilities.





The handover ceremony featured the presence of key dignitaries, including GSL Chairman and Managing Director Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, Director (Operations) Rear Admiral Nelson D’Souza (Retd), Director (Finance) Jahangeer Alam Ansari, and senior officers from the Indian Coast Guard. Among them was the Commanding Officer of ICGS Amulya, Comdt (JG) Anupam Singh, highlighting the close collaboration between the shipbuilder and the Coast Guard.





ICGS Amulya measures 51.43 metres in length with an 8-metre breadth and displaces 330 tonnes at a draught of 2.5 metres. It is distinctively powered by twin marine diesel engines coupled with controllable pitch propellers — a first in this class of FPVs — promising superior propulsion efficiency and performance.





With a top speed exceeding 27 knots and an endurance of 1,500 nautical miles, the vessel is equipped to undertake extended missions. Its integrated machinery control system supports long-duration operations, ensuring sustained maritime patrol and response capabilities.





The ship accommodates a crew complement of six officers and 35 sailors. It is designed primarily for multifaceted maritime security roles including fisheries protection, Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance, coastal patrols, anti-smuggling and anti-piracy efforts, as well as search-and-rescue operations.





By delivering ICGS Amulya, GSL underscores its strategic role in enhancing India’s coastal and offshore security environment. The handover reinforces the shipyard’s position as a key player in the country’s Make in India defence manufacturing framework.





Looking ahead, GSL aims to further strengthen its shipbuilding expertise, contributing to India’s expanding footprint in the blue economy and maritime defence preparedness. The induction of these FPVs enhances the Coast Guard’s operational reach and readiness along India’s vast coastline.





