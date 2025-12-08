



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 125 newly completed infrastructure projects undertaken by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in a historic event, marking the largest ever single-day launch by the agency.





These projects, collectively valued at approximately ₹5,000 crore, comprised 28 roads, 93 bridges, and four miscellaneous works spread across Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir, and seven other border states.





The launch ceremony took place at the strategically important Shyok Tunnel on the Darbuk–Shyok–Daulat Beg Oldie (DS-DBO) Road in Ladakh. This 920-metre cut-and-cover tunnel is especially significant as it offers all-weather connectivity to one of India’s most critical forward areas, which experiences severe snowfall and extreme climatic conditions.





The tunnel is expected to be a gamechanger for sustained military mobility and year-round access.





During the event, Singh emphasised the government’s commitment to strengthening border regions under the “Viksit Bharat” vision. He highlighted that enhanced connectivity would bolster military logistics, spur economic development, promote tourism, and foster confidence in government administration among local communities.





Singh also virtually inaugurated the Galwan War Memorial in Arunachal Pradesh, paying homage to the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers in safeguarding the nation’s borders. This gesture underscored the ongoing importance of honouring the martyrs and strengthening morale among armed forces personnel and citizens alike.





Recounting the recent “Operation Sindoor,” Singh noted that its success hinged on coordinated efforts among the military, civil authorities, and border residents — a collaboration he described as “India’s identity.” He credited local communities for their active support, stressing that their involvement is vital in counter-terrorism and border security operations.





The Defence Minister linked the improvement of border infrastructure with India’s broader economic progress, drawing attention to the country’s robust 8.2% GDP growth in the second quarter of 2025–26 despite global geopolitical tensions and regional security challenges. This infrastructure push is thus seen as integral to both security and development agendas.





Singh also lauded the BRO’s humanitarian efforts, citing recent rescue and relief operations in Uttarakhand, North Sikkim, and Jammu & Kashmir. These activities demonstrated the organisation’s role beyond construction, contributing directly to the welfare and safety of people in difficult terrains.





Another crucial highlight was the BRO’s adoption of cutting-edge engineering innovations, including indigenous Class-70 modular bridges that were developed as part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. These technological advancements enable faster and more efficient infrastructure deployment in challenging environments, reinforcing India’s self-reliance in defence and civil engineering.





Regarding financials, BRO’s capital expenditure soared to a record ₹16,690 crore in 2024–25, with an ambitious target of ₹18,700 crore set for 2025–26. Singh reiterated the government’s support for boosting domestic defence manufacturing, citing a striking rise in India’s defence production value, which has increased from ₹46,000 crore in 2014 to ₹1.51 lakh crore, alongside exports reaching near ₹24,000 crore.





Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, Director General of BRO, acknowledged government support and policy reforms as critical enablers of the organisation’s expanded role. He noted BRO’s growing involvement in complex infrastructure projects commissioned by key ministries, often in remote and difficult terrains—a testament to its engineering and logistical capabilities.





The last two years have seen the inauguration of 356 BRO projects nationwide, reflecting the scale and pace of infrastructure development along India’s borders. The Union Budget allocation for BRO for 2025–26 was increased from ₹6,500 crore to ₹7,146 crore, signalling the growing strategic importance attributed to this agency.





This comprehensive infrastructure push, highlighted by the record-breaking single-day launch, strongly reinforces India’s border security framework while simultaneously supporting social and economic development in some of the country’s most sensitive and strategically vital regions.





