Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs of the United States, Allison Hooker, is scheduled to visit New Delhi and Bengaluru from 7 December to 11 December 2025, according to a statement released by the US Embassy.





This visit is aimed at strengthening the US-India strategic partnership and enhancing economic and commercial ties between the two countries. A key focus will be on increasing American exports and fostering collaboration in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and space exploration.





During her stay in New Delhi, Under Secretary Hooker will engage with senior Indian officials to discuss a range of strategic topics.





These discussions will include regional security concerns, economic cooperation, and shared priorities in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region. A significant part of the agenda involves the Foreign Office Consultations with India's Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, reflecting ongoing efforts to deepen diplomatic and strategic coordination.





In Bangalore, Under Secretary Hooker will visit the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and meet with leaders from India's vibrant space, energy, and technology sectors.





This segment of the visit is designed to promote innovation through US-India research partnerships and explore new opportunities for expanded cooperation, signalling a mutual interest in advancing cutting-edge technological development.





This visit serves as another important step in advancing the US President's priorities, notably reinforcing a strong US-India partnership and supporting the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific. It underscores the United States' commitment to deepening ties with India, especially in strategically important areas such as defence, technology, and economic growth.





Additionally, the visit follows recent high-level cooperation between India and the United States in the field of counter-terrorism. On 3 December, the two countries held the 21st Meeting of the India-USA Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism and the 7th Designations Dialogue.





They jointly condemned terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism, and reiterated their commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation under frameworks like the United Nations, the Quad, and the Financial Action Task Force.





Both nations called for the designation of additional terrorist groups and individuals affiliated with ISIS, al-Qa'ida, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, and Jaish-e-Mohammad under the UN 1267 sanctions regime. This effort seeks to ensure that these entities face global asset freezes, travel bans, and arms embargoes, demonstrating a united stance against terrorism financing and support networks.





India and the United States strongly condemned recent terrorist attacks, including the one in Pahalgam on 22 April and the heinous incident near the Red Fort in New Delhi on 10 November.





Both sides emphasised the need to hold those responsible for terror acts accountable through robust legal and diplomatic mechanisms.





The recent meetings and Under Secretary Hooker's forthcoming visit highlight the extensive scope of bilateral cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts. They reflect the spirit and depth of the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which continues to evolve across security, economic, scientific, and diplomatic dimensions.





