



On Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated 32 strategically important infrastructure projects in Arunachal Pradesh executed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). These projects, part of a larger batch of 125 infrastructure developments across several states, were unveiled from a programme held in Ladakh.





The 32 projects in Arunachal are situated primarily in the sensitive border districts of Shi Yomi and Upper Siang. State Law and Justice Minister Kento Jini expressed optimism that the newly completed infrastructure will significantly support Indian armed forces stationed along the India-China border in these areas.





Jini highlighted that these developments will ensure uninterrupted connectivity for troops and local communities alike. The improvements are expected to enhance operational readiness and facilitate quicker troop movement, thereby strengthening border security.





Among the key projects undertaken by Project Brahmank are several vital bridges including the 35-metre Shene Nallah bridge on the Tato-Mechukha Road in Shi Yomi district. In Upper Siang district, bridges such as the 15-metre Ritbung, 40-metre Rabung, 40-metre Seyo Nallah, 20-metre Sirak Nallah, 10-metre Raboung Nallah, and the 45-metre Naglung Ri bridge on the Tuting-Bona Road have been completed.





Additional projects fall under the responsibilities of Project Vartak, Project Arunank, and Project Udayak and include both roads and a helipad facility, further enhancing access and mobility in this strategically sensitive region.





The inauguration event, organised by the 44 Border Roads Task Force at Aalo in West Siang district, saw the participation of several dignitaries. Present were Project Brahmank Chief Engineer SC Looniya, Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu, West Siang Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran, representatives from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Colonel Arjun Gulati, Commander of the 44 BRTF.





The larger series of 125 completed infrastructure projects are spread not just across Arunachal Pradesh, but also in the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, as well as in states like Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Mizoram.





These projects include 28 roads, 93 bridges, and four miscellaneous constructions, all completed at an estimated cost of ₹5,000 crore. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the BRO for its progress in technological innovation, noting that modern and advanced engineering techniques have substantially expedited the pace of construction.





These infrastructure developments are crucial in enhancing the border areas' connectivity and logistical capabilities, which are vital for maintaining India's security and operational effectiveness along its northern frontiers.





Based On PTI Report







