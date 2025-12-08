



On Sunday, December 7, 2025, a Sindh Culture Day rally in Karachi turned violent, leading to the arrest of 45 individuals by the city police. The clashes began when participants reportedly threw stones at police officers as law enforcement sought to manage and reroute the crowd away from restricted areas. Dawn reported.





The South Deputy Inspector General of Police, Syed Asad Raza, explained that the confrontation escalated when the police attempted to divert the rally from Sharea Faisal towards safer designated routes.





He noted that officers came under attack, which prompted a baton charge and the use of tear gas to disperse the crowd. According to Raza, the South Senior Superintendent of Police was present at the scene to ensure control was maintained.





Police sources indicated that the rally participants were adamant about using the main route of Sharea Faisal, specifically from Jinnah Bridge, despite repeated instructions to follow an alternative path via the Lines Area towards Saddar and proceed to the Karachi Press Club (KPC). This refusal to comply with directives set off the violent exchanges.





During the clashes, five police personnel were injured by stone pelting, necessitating the use of tear gas by law enforcement to restore order. The situation quickly worsened as tensions over road access near the Finance and Trade Centre flyover led to an outbreak of violence and arrests.





Authorities kept the Red Zone closed throughout the day, with alternative traffic arrangements implemented for commuters. Officers were deployed at the Finance and Trade Centre bridge to prevent any unauthorised movement into the sensitive Red Zone area, which houses key government installations.





This preventative measure followed advisory warnings tied to previous years' incidents where demonstrators had breached security zones.





Twelve of the arrested individuals have since been released after the Karachi Bar Association president provided surety on their behalf. Sindh's Home Minister, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, called for speedy legal action against those responsible for causing damage during the unrest. He instructed police officials to promptly detain anyone involved in vandalising police vehicles or public property.





Sindh Cultural Day is an annual event observed since 2009 on the first Sunday of December. It celebrates the diverse heritage of Sindh province through exhibitions, musical performances, and cultural discussions organised by political groups, cultural bodies, and government institutions.





Deputy Inspector General Raza reflected on prior incidents during Sindh Cultural Day. He recalled that in 2023, a police vehicle was damaged, and some protesters forcibly entered the Red Zone via Jinnah Bridge to reach the Karachi Press Club.





That year also saw around 10 to 12 rallies converging from different city areas, drawing an estimated 17,000 to 18,000 participants.





This recent episode at the rally marks another challenge for Karachi’s law enforcement in balancing cultural celebrations with security concerns, particularly in sensitive parts of the city. The police remain vigilant ahead of further public gatherings in the city during the festival season.