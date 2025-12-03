



A diplomatic controversy has emerged ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s scheduled visit to India on 4–5 December 2025. The tension arose following a joint article authored by the envoys of the United Kingdom, France and Germany, which was published in a daily newspaper on 1 December 2025.





The article directly blamed Russia for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and accused President Putin of demonstrating a “total disregard for human life”.





Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) officials swiftly responded, describing the joint article as “unacceptable and unusual”. They emphasised that it is not considered proper diplomatic conduct for envoys to publicly offer advice or criticisms concerning the relations of a third country.





A senior MEA official stated the action was “very unusual” and noted that the ministry had formally taken note of it. The MEA’s reaction underscores a clear stance on maintaining established diplomatic norms, particularly in the sensitive context of India–Russia relations.





The article, titled ‘World wants the Ukraine war to end, but Russia doesn’t seem serious about peace’, launched strong accusations against Russia. It argued that Russia deliberately initiated the war in Ukraine and characterised the Russian military actions as a “systematic choice” to wage “aggressive war with absolute ruthlessness”.





It further implicated Russian leadership in “malign global activities” including cyberattacks and spreading disinformation. The authors claimed this behaviour reflected Russia’s ambition beyond Ukraine, aiming for territorial expansion and global destabilisation.





Much of the article focused on President Putin, portraying him as obstructive in peace negotiations, with comments about how he “stalls and delays” meaningful diplomatic talks. The tone and content of the article clearly positioned the envoys as critics of Russia’s conduct and Russia’s global strategy.





Former Indian Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal also voiced strong criticism, calling the article “public grandstanding with an overt propagandist intent”. He described it as “vicious” and a breach of diplomatic norms, asserting that it amounted to interference in India’s internal affairs and was intended to stir anti-Russian sentiment among pro-European factions within India. Kanwal Sibal urged the MEA to publicly express displeasure over what he termed a “violation of diplomatic norms” by the three European envoys.





Despite the diplomatic strains, India and Russia appear keen on progressing bilateral cooperation in key areas. Officials indicated that a mobility agreement was likely to be finalised soon, which would facilitate employment opportunities for a significant number of skilled and semi-skilled Indian workers in Russia.





This agreement addresses an urgent Russian demand for blue-collar labour caused by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which has led to labour shortages as workers from neighbouring countries shy away from the Russian job market.





A government official clarified that India would not impose limits on the number of workers Russia intends to employ, leaving recruitment decisions largely to private companies. This suggests India’s willingness to accommodate Russia’s manpower needs despite the diplomatic row.





The issue of worker mobility and other bilateral topics are set to be discussed on 3 December 2025 at a high-profile conclave jointly organised by India’s World magazine and the MEA.





The event will see participation from India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, German ambassador Philipp Ackermann, and Australia’s High Commissioner Philip Green. This conclave will likely be a significant platform to address broader geopolitical concerns alongside India’s foreign policy interests.





The episode highlights the complex diplomatic balancing act India faces amid its evolving strategic partnerships with Russia and Western nations, particularly in a volatile international context shaped by the Ukraine conflict. The MEA’s firm response underlines India’s insistence on respecting diplomatic protocol while pragmatically advancing its economic and geopolitical ties with Moscow.





Agencies







