



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has sanctioned 148 new research and development projects over the last three years, underlining its robust focus on advancing technologies critical to India’s defence and security sectors.





This information was disclosed in the Rajya Sabha by the Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, in response to parliamentary queries.





The Ministry highlighted the operational framework around collaborative research that the Department of Defence Research and Development (DDR&D) has established. Specifically, a network known as DRDO Industry Academia-Centre of Excellence (DIA-CoE) has been set up to accelerate translational research activities.





Currently, 15 such Centres of Excellence operate within this network, actively steering research across 82 identified verticals that are deemed critical for defence innovation and future readiness.





In ensuring a conducive environment for research and manufacturing development, the government has adopted various policy measures and mechanisms. These are designed to boost collaboration between DRDO, industry partners and academic institutions.





Emphasising the transfer and indigenous production of defence technologies, DRDO has developed an ecosystem comprising a pool of approximately 2,000 industries capable of producing subsystems, systems, and equipment required for defence applications.





A notable feature of the technology outreach mechanism is the policy of zero transfer of technology (ToT) fee charged to Indian industries that partner with DRDO as Development-cum-Production Partners (DcPP), Production Agencies (PA), or Development Partners (DP).





This move is supported further by the availability of consultancy services from DRDO scientists, aimed at bridging the gap between research innovations and large-scale production. In line with this, a new policy is currently in the works to facilitate easier interaction and engagement with emerging start-ups, leveraging their innovative ideas for defence applications to meet evolving strategic requirements efficiently.





Financial allocations over the past three years reflect sustained government investment in DRDO’s capabilities. Budget estimates approved were ₹21,330.20 crore for 2022-23, ₹23,263.89 crore for 2023-24, and ₹23,855.61 crore for 2024-25, with a further increase planned for ₹26,816.82 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26.





These figures highlight an incremental budgetary commitment supporting DRDO’s expanded research and development footprint.





The government’s promotion of public and private sector partnerships is further reinforced by key initiatives such as the Technology Development Fund (TDF), Dare to Dream program, Transfer of Technology (ToT), Development-cum-Production Partnership (DcPP), and Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX).





These schemes aim to synergise the capabilities of defence public sector units, private industries, and innovative entrepreneurs in bringing cutting-edge technologies to operational use.





In an ancillary update, the Defence Ministry also addressed the status of Memorandum of Agreements (MoAs) with state governments for Sainik Schools. Six schools have yet to finalise their MoAs, including installations in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Manipur, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu. The ministry indicated that the completion of these agreements rests with the respective state governments.





The information shared in Rajya Sabha reflects a comprehensive and evolving strategy for research, innovation, industrial collaboration, and capacity-building within India’s defence sector, aiming to bolster self-reliance and technological superiority.





