



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has made a significant appeal to Nashik﻿ entrepreneurs, urging them to actively contribute to the manufacturing of aircraft components. Currently, more than 40% of aircraft components used by HAL are produced within India.





However, HAL seeks to ramp up indigenous production to cover the remaining 60%, ultimately aiming to create fully homegrown aircraft.





This strategic objective was emphasised during a detailed discussion session conducted as part of the IMA Index exhibition. Key HAL leaders, including the Executive Director of Aircraft Manufacturing, Shirishkumar Patra, Production Head Nasir Ullah, and General Manager of Operations Subrata Mandal, directly engaged with local entrepreneurs to share the company’s vision and future plans.





HAL’s primary focus centres on ensuring that components needed for the three aircraft assembled in Nashik﻿ — the Light Combat Aircraft, HTT-40 (Hindustan Turbo Trainer), and an additional aircraft model — are manufactured locally. Some of the equipment for these platforms is already produced in the region, but officials are determined to increase this figure to achieve full localisation.





This effort aligns with the broader Make in India initiative aimed at creating self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





In addition to boosting local industry participation, HAL plans to extend special opportunities and incentives to women entrepreneurs.





The company highlighted that modern infrastructure needed for vendor selection has been developed and the registration procedure has been simplified to facilitate easier engagement with HAL. Direct communication channels will allow industries to effectively address operational challenges as they arise.





This initiative opens major opportunities within the aerospace sector, particularly for small, medium, and women-led enterprises based in Nashik﻿. It promises to chart a new development path for local industries by integrating them deeper into HAL’s aircraft production ecosystem.





To specifically support increased involvement from women entrepreneurs, a dedicated special cell has been established. This unit will offer guidance, encouragement, and comprehensive assistance—including technical information, registration support, and production-related help—to boost their participation in aircraft component manufacturing.





HAL has strongly encouraged women entrepreneurs to step forward, seize these emerging opportunities, and register their enterprises to benefit from this inclusive strategy designed to foster growth and innovation within the aerospace industry.





