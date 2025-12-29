



DSA Holding AS, a European deep-tech investor based in Norway, has signed a landmark letter of intent (LoI) to commit up to $2 billion towards India's burgeoning quantum and deep-tech ecosystem. This initiative is spearheaded by Innogress Ventures, marking one of the largest private investments in the country's quantum technology sector.





The LoI, accompanied by a memorandum of understanding (MoU), was formally executed on 22 December at JSS University in Noida. This event underscores the growing collaboration between European capital and Indian innovation hubs.





Alongside DSA Holding, its sister company Norwegian Green Solutions (NGS) AS has pledged support for Innogress-led projects spanning quantum computing, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and advanced data infrastructure. Key developments include the Greater Karnavati Quantum Computing Technology Park, the Greater Noida Robotics Technology Park, and the Indraprastha Quantum Data Center.









The investment will extend to partner institutions and start-ups, such as IIT Gandhinagar, JSS University Noida, and various early-stage deep-tech ventures. This multifaceted approach aims to foster a comprehensive ecosystem for cutting-edge technologies.





In a parallel move, NGS AS signed a separate MoU with Innogress Ventures focused on green technology initiatives. These encompass renewable energy solutions designed to power data centres and technology parks across India, blending deep-tech advancement with sustainable infrastructure.





Event speakers highlighted India's surging demand for quantum, AI, and clean-tech solutions. They emphasised the nation's capacity to scale these technologies for both domestic needs and global markets, positioning India as a pivotal player in the international deep-tech arena.





Innogress Ventures founder Sumant Parimal addressed the critical role of overseas capital in the sector. He noted the disparity between India's robust innovation output and the constraints of limited domestic funding, advocating for such international partnerships to bridge the gap.





The signing ceremony drew senior leaders from academia, industry, and a European delegation. Innogress Partner and Advisor Kalyan Upadhyay was present, alongside strategic and institutional stakeholders, reinforcing the firm's pivotal role in orchestrating this investment framework.





This development reflects escalating international interest in India's quantum and deep-tech aspirations. It particularly spotlights synergies at the nexus of advanced computing and sustainable technology, potentially accelerating India's position in global tech leadership.





The $2 billion commitment could catalyse infrastructure growth in quantum computing parks, where specialised facilities will enable research into quantum algorithms, error-corrected qubits, and hybrid quantum-classical systems. Such parks are vital for overcoming current computational limits in fields like drug discovery and materials science.





Robotics technology parks under the initiative promise advancements in automation, swarms, and human-machine interfaces. These align with India's push towards Industry 4.0, enhancing manufacturing precision and efficiency in sectors like defence and aerospace.





The Indraprastha Quantum Data Center represents a cornerstone, integrating quantum processors with high-performance classical computing. It will support secure data handling through quantum key distribution, addressing rising cybersecurity challenges in an AI-driven world.





Support for institutions like IIT Gandhinagar will bolster academic-industry linkages. The institute's expertise in quantum information science could yield breakthroughs in scalable quantum networks, benefiting national projects such as secure communications and satellite-based quantum relays.





JSS University Noida's involvement ensures talent pipeline development through specialised curricula in deep-tech. Early-stage startups will gain mentorship, funding, and infrastructure, nurturing ventures in AI-driven quantum simulations and edge robotics.





NGS's green tech MoU introduces sustainability at the core. Renewable solutions, including solar-integrated data centres and energy-efficient cooling for quantum systems—which demand ultra-low temperatures—will mitigate the high power needs of these technologies.





This comes amid global quantum races, with nations like the US, China, and EU investing billions. India's National Quantum Mission, allocated ₹6,000 crore, finds timely reinforcement through private foreign capital, amplifying indigenous R&D.





Geopolitically, the Norway-India tie-up diversifies supply chains away from traditional powers. It supports India's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision by localising deep-tech production, potentially exporting quantum-secured systems to ASEAN and African markets.





Challenges remain, including talent retention and IP protection. Yet, with DSA's track record in European deep-tech and Innogress's local acumen, this partnership could set benchmarks for scalable quantum adoption.





Ultimately, the LoI signals a transformative era for India's deep-tech landscape, merging European investment with homegrown innovation to drive economic growth, technological sovereignty, and sustainable progress.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







