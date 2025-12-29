



NDTV's Defence Journalists Shiv Aroor and Vishnu Som discuss the commissioning of India's second MH-60R Seahawk helicopter squadron and explain why this platform is increasingly being described as India's new "Flying Frigate."





MH-60R Seahawk represents a transformative leap in the Indian Navy's maritime aviation capabilities. The commissioning of INAS 335 'Ospreys', the second MH-60R Seahawk helicopter squadron, at INS Hansa in Goa underscores this advancement, following the earlier induction of INAS 334 at INS Garuda in Kochi in March 2024.





These multi-role platforms, procured under a $2.12 billion Foreign Military Sales contract signed in 2020 for 24 helicopters, replace ageing Sea King units and bolster anti-submarine warfare across the Indian Ocean Region.





The moniker 'Flying Frigate' aptly captures the MH-60R's prowess, as its sophisticated suite of sensors, radar, and weaponry enables it to execute missions traditionally reserved for surface warships.





Equipped with the Telephonics APS-147 multi-mode radar employing inverse synthetic aperture radar for periscope detection and imaging, alongside the Raytheon AN/AQS-22 airborne low-frequency sonar for dipping and sonobuoy operations, the helicopter excels in littoral and deep-water environments. Advanced FLIR systems and electro-optical sensors further facilitate round-the-clock surveillance and precision targeting over expansive maritime domains.





In anti-submarine warfare, the MH-60R stands as a cornerstone asset, deploying Mk-54 lightweight torpedoes and indigenous depth charges to neutralise submerged threats effectively. Its anti-surface warfare credentials shine through AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, enabling surgical strikes on hostile vessels, complemented by machine guns for close-quarters engagement.





The platform's integrated self-defence suite, incorporating chaff, flares, and countermeasures against radio frequency and laser threats, ensures survivability in contested airspace.





Versatility defines the MH-60R beyond combat, encompassing search and rescue, medical evacuation, and vertical replenishment roles to sustain fleet operations. Full compatibility with INS Vikrant, INS Vikramaditya, destroyers, and frigates allows seamless shipborne deployment, extending the Navy's operational reach. Indigenous integrations, such as software-defined radios, data links, and tactical systems, align with Atmanirbharta goals while enhancing interoperability.





The induction of INAS 335 fortifies the Western Seaboard's multi-role maritime posture, with the squadron declared fully operational from day one. Proven in exercises like TROPEX-25, Tri-Services Exercise 2025, and Operation Sindoor, these helicopters have already validated their efficacy in real-world scenarios.





Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi highlighted their role amid shifting geopolitics and non-traditional threats, safeguarding sea lines of communication.





India-US defence ties receive a substantial boost through the MH-60R programme, exemplified by a recent ₹7,995 crore sustainment deal signed in December 2025 for five-year support via the Foreign Military Sales route.





This pact, alongside dynamic interface trials on major combatants, fosters deeper interoperability and fleet integration. As regional security challenges intensify, the 'Romeo' squadrons decisively amplify India's maritime dominance, deterring adversaries and securing vital domains.





Based On NDTV Report







