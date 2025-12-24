



India-US military technology ties require a comprehensive reset to evolve beyond the longstanding buyer-seller dynamic. Recent policy pronouncements from Washington signal intent for deeper collaboration, yet persistent delays in deliveries and unresolved technology transfers underscore the fragility of this partnership.





New Delhi seeks unequivocal assurances to position itself as a co-developer rather than merely a procurer of advanced systems.





Strains intensified following President Donald Trump's imposition of additional 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods in August 2025, elevating total duties to 50 per cent in retaliation for India's purchases of Russian oil.





This move, effective from late August, has cast a shadow over bilateral trust amid ongoing trade frictions. A clear directional signal from the US Administration remains essential to rebuild momentum.





Last week, President Trump signed the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2026, explicitly advocating expanded military engagement with India, including through the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad). Authorising $890 billion in national security spending, the Act directs broader cooperation to foster a free and open Indo-Pacific.





This marks the second such policy statement in three weeks, following the US National Security Strategy's emphasis on India's strategic role in countering Chinese assertiveness in the South China Sea.





Over the past two decades, post-Cold War thawing has seen India procure cutting-edge US equipment, predominantly aircraft and helicopters, totalling billions in deals. Co-development and co-manufacturing, however, linger as unfulfilled promises despite frameworks like the 10-year defence cooperation agreement signed in October 2025 between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary Pete Hegseth. Initiatives such as INDUS-X and INDUS Innovation further aim to bridge innovation gaps in space, air defence, and maritime domains.





At a pivotal juncture, India-US technology cooperation hinges on the General Electric F414 aero-engine deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Agreed in June 2023, this joint venture promises 80 per cent transfer of technology (ToT) for engines powering the TEJAS MK-2 fighter, with first flight slated for the first quarter of 2026.





Uncertainty persists as final US Administration approval for ToT remains pending, potentially defining the partnership's long-term trajectory amid projections for over 800 engines over four to five decades.





Production delays exacerbate tensions, particularly with GE F404 engines for the TEJAS MK-1A. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) awaits sufficient supplies to meet the Indian Air Force's order for 83 aircraft, originally slated for deliveries from March 2024.





As of late 2025, GE has delivered only a handful, prompting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to urge Secretary Hegseth in July for expedited supplies. Supply chain disruptions from the Covid era continue to ripple through.





The Indian Navy's MH-60R Seahawk program reflects similar bottlenecks. The $2.2 billion contract for 24 helicopters, inked in February 2020, targeted completion by 2024, but six units remain undelivered due to US-side manufacturing issues.





Lockheed Martin pledges full delivery by end-2026, ahead of initial extensions, while a November 2025 follow-on sustainment deal worth ₹7,995 crore ensures spares and readiness.





Even the Indian Army's six Apache AH-64E helicopters, contracted for $600 million in 2020, faced a 15-month delay. The first three arrived in July 2025, with the rest following this month, hampered by supply chain woes and US technical hurdles. These setbacks highlight systemic reliability concerns in US commitments to India.





A successful ToT on the F414 would signal Washington's seriousness about elevating India to partner status, aligning with Make in India and indigenisation goals. It could unlock co-production in missiles, maritime systems, and fifth-generation technologies, as hinted in February 2025 joint statements. Failure risks pushing New Delhi towards diversified suppliers like Russia and France.





Amid Quad synergies and shared China concerns, the US must prioritise timely ToT approvals and deliveries to reset ties. The NDAA's directives offer a roadmap, but execution will test resolve against tariff-induced strains. India, for its part, balances aspirations with pragmatic procurement, eyeing self-reliance.





​Based On The Tribune Report







