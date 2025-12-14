



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in significant diplomatic interactions on the sidelines of the Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025 in the UAE. On Saturday local time, he met UK Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary David Lammy, underscoring the sustained high-level engagements between India and the United Kingdom.





Jaishankar shared details of this meeting via a post on X, stating, "Good to see UK DPM David Lammy on the sidelines of Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025." This encounter highlights the ongoing momentum in bilateral ties, amid efforts to strengthen strategic partnerships post-Brexit.





Prior to his discussion with Lammy, Jaishankar held talks with Luxembourg's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel. He posted on X, "Glad to meet Luxembourg DPM and FM Xavier Bettel on the sidelines of Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025," reflecting India's broadening diplomatic outreach in Europe.





The Sir Bani Yas Forum, now in its 16th edition, is taking place from 12 to 14 December in the Western Region of Abu Dhabi, UAE. This annual gathering serves as a premier platform for senior leaders, policymakers, and global experts to address pressing regional and international challenges.





Discussions at the forum centre on critical themes such as peace, security, and economic cooperation. It draws participants from the Gulf and Arab worlds, Europe, and Asia, fostering dialogue on multifaceted geopolitical issues.





Notable attendees include Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mihai Popsoi, who will contribute to the strategic conversations. The event ranks among the UAE's most influential annual international strategic dialogues.





Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates, Badr Abdelatty, is also participating, bringing perspectives on North African dynamics and regional stability. Likewise, Cyprus's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Constantinos Kompos, adds Mediterranean viewpoints to the proceedings.





Montenegro's Prime Minister Milojko Spajic rounds out the high-profile line-up, offering insights from the Balkans. Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar further diversifies the forum's representation from South Asia.





Jaishankar's presence at the forum aligns with India's proactive foreign policy under the current administration. These sideline meetings exemplify New Delhi's commitment to multilateral engagement, particularly in the Middle East and Europe.





The interactions signal potential avenues for enhanced cooperation in trade, defence, and technology transfers—areas of mutual interest given India's defence indigenisation drive and partnerships with European nations. Observers note that such forums often pave the way for follow-up bilateral agreements.





As the forum progresses through its final day on 14 December, outcomes could influence broader Indo-Pacific and Euro-Asian strategic alignments. Jaishankar's engagements reaffirm India's role as a pivotal player in global diplomacy.





