



India-Russia relations have been described by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as one of the "steadiest big relationships" in the world over the past 78 years.





Speaking at the HT Leadership Summit 2025, Jaishankar highlighted that Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent two-day state visit to India has reimagined this longstanding partnership by introducing new dimensions, especially in areas that had previously lagged behind.





In particular, Jaishankar emphasised the importance of economic cooperation, which had not seen the same level of growth as defence and energy ties.





Jaishankar pointed out that while India’s relations with the US and Europe have progressed significantly in the economic sector, aspects such as defence and security have not evolved as strongly. By contrast, India’s relationship with Russia has withstood global geopolitical fluctuations, maintaining steadiness despite occasional ups and downs.





The minister noted that popular sentiment towards Russia in India remains notably favourable, underscoring the depth of the bilateral ties.





He elaborated on how economic relations with Russia had not kept pace because Russia primarily viewed the West and China as its main economic partners. This imbalance became a focus during Putin’s visit, which sought to address these shortcomings by building new facets to the relationship.





Jaishankar described the visit as a strategic effort to "reimagine" the bilateral connections, aiming for a more balanced partnership that includes economic growth alongside the already strong defence and energy cooperation.





Jaishankar also elaborated on India’s broader foreign policy strategy, which is centred on maintaining strong relationships with key global players while preserving the country’s freedom of choice. He stressed that for India, as an emerging major power, it is crucial to keep these important relationships in good repair, optimising cooperation without being constrained by rigid alignments. This flexibility is a core feature of India's diplomatic approach.





When asked about interpretations of Putin’s visit sending messages to Western capitals, Jaishankar dismissed such assumptions, clarifying that the significance lay in what was communicated between Delhi and Moscow. The focus, he said, was on deepening the bilateral partnership rather than signalling to external actors.





Among the significant results of Putin’s visit, Jaishankar highlighted two key agreements: a mobility pact allowing Indians greater access to work opportunities in Russia and a joint venture on fertilisers, aimed at bolstering India’s food security.





Given that India is the world’s second-largest importer of fertilisers, ensuring stable supplies remains a national priority. The fertiliser joint venture agreement involved Indian public sector companies and JSC UralChem, marking a substantial step in securing this critical sector.





These agreements reflect a broader emphasis on enhancing cooperation across multiple fields, beyond defence and energy. The joint statement issued after the summit confirmed mutual interests in strengthening ties through educational and scientific partnerships.





Plans include boosting academic mobility, implementing joint educational programmes, and conducting collaborative scientific research. Both countries also intend to organise international exhibitions, conferences, and seminars to promote knowledge exchange and innovation.





Putin’s visit, the first in four years, was widely viewed as a necessary and timely effort to reinforce the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Russia. Jaishankar noted that the visit focused on addressing historical imbalances and ensuring that the robust political and defence foundations of the relationship are matched by substantial economic and social collaboration.





The visit sharpened the vision for India-Russia relations, signalling a new phase of cooperation that balances the trusted pillars of defence and energy with increased economic engagement and people-to-people connections. This approach reaffirms the enduring significance of the India-Russia partnership in a fast-changing global environment.





Based On ANI Report







