



India and Russia have agreed to intensify their collaboration in the joint manufacturing of spare parts, components, and aggregates for Russian-origin defence platforms.





This move enhances the Make-in-India initiative by ensuring the Indian Armed Forces have better access to essential military supplies while promoting exports to countries considered mutually friendly to both nations.





The announcement was made public following a summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The joint statement issued after their meeting highlighted a firm commitment from both sides to facilitate technology transfer and establish joint ventures. These efforts aim to guarantee the sustained availability of critical defence equipment and provide long-term technical support.





Although no new defence contracts were signed during the summit, the discussions strengthened existing ties, especially concerning ongoing projects.





This included talks held a day earlier between India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart, Andrey Belousov, where they reviewed India's intention to procure additional S-400 air defence systems and other supplies related to Soviet-era platforms.





The leaders lauded the progress made during the 22nd India–Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation. They noted a distinct shift in the bilateral defence relationship, moving towards collaborative research and development, co-development, and co-production of advanced weapons systems and technologies.





In addition to high-level cooperation on major weapon platforms, there is also a focus on upgrading existing military assets.





Areas covered include enhancements to the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system and extending the range of missiles deployed on Su-30MKI multirole fighters and MiG-29 jets. Furthermore, the joint manufacturing of smaller but critical defence equipment will support the operational readiness of Indian forces and reduce supply chain dependencies.





This evolving defence partnership signifies a deeper integration of capabilities and resources between India and Russia, reflecting strategic intent to bolster domestic defence manufacturing under Make-in-India while maintaining a reliable supply of sophisticated Russian-origin military technology.





The approach also opens avenues for jointly developed defence exports, helping both countries to secure and expand their influence in global arms markets.





The combination of technology sharing, joint ventures, and R&D collaboration reinforces a sustainable framework for defence industrial cooperation. It underpins India’s ambition to modernise its military while leveraging Russia’s longstanding expertise and defence inventory, thereby strengthening mutual strategic ties.





