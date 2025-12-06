



Former Pentagon official Michael Rubin has strongly criticised the United States' handling of its relationship with India and Russia, attributing Vladimir Putin’s recent visit to India to "gross incompetence" on the part of former US President Donald Trump.





Rubin argued that a significant majority of Americans—around 65 per cent according to recent polls—dislike Trump, and view the current geopolitical dynamics as a direct consequence of his mismanagement.





Rubin explained the situation from two perspectives. From Trump’s viewpoint, the growing closeness between India and Russia reinforces his narrative, one that he uses to deflect blame. However, from the viewpoint of most Americans, the visit signals failure in US diplomacy.





He implied that Trump is unwilling to accept responsibility for the diplomatic fallout that has led India to deepen ties with Russia instead of Washington.





In his remarks, Rubin labelled the US as hypocritical for criticising India over its purchase of discounted Russian oil.





He pointed out that despite Washington's allegations that Russian energy fuels Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine, the US itself continues to trade with Russia. He urged recognition of India’s sovereign right to prioritise its national interests and energy needs amidst global pressures.





Rubin highlighted India’s imminent economic growth trajectory, noting that it is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy.





For such a status, energy security is paramount. He criticised the US imposition of a hefty 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports in August, which was a punitive measure linked to India's procurement of Russian oil. Rubin suggested that Washington lacks a feasible alternative strategy to meet India’s increasing energy demands.





He pressed the US to consider practical approaches rather than merely lecturing India. Without offering cheaper and sufficiently large quantities of fuel, Washington’s demands remain unconvincing. Rubin stressed that India will naturally prioritise its security and development goals regardless of external criticism.





During Putin’s visit to New Delhi, the Russian President reaffirmed Moscow’s commitment to supplying uninterrupted oil, gas, coal, and other essential energy resources to fuel India’s fast-growing economy. Putin noted Russia’s readiness to keep shipments flowing steadily to support India’s development.





Rubin also touched on the broader US-India relationship, expressing astonishment at Trump's actions which, in his view, reversed progress in bilateral ties.





He speculated on the motivations behind Trump’s conduct, suggesting Pakistan’s influence as a factor, either through flattering overtures or possible bribery involving Pakistan’s backers in Turkey and Qatar. Rubin warned that such manoeuvres could inflict a strategic deficit on America lasting decades.





At the conclusion of Putin’s two-day visit, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar accompanied him to the airport. The visit included the India-Russia Annual Summit, co-hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Putin, where both sides pledged to deepen cooperation in building efficient transport corridors.





Additionally, the leaders set ambitious goals to elevate the India-Russia economic partnership to new heights by 2030, signalling a long-term strategic alignment that continues despite external geopolitical pressures.





This visit and the agreements made underscore the shifting global dynamics and India’s approach to balancing its international relationships with a focus on national interest.





Based On ANI Report







