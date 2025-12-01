



In 2025, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully thwarted every terrorist infiltration attempt across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, killing eight terrorists and pushing back five others, according to Inspector General Ashok Yadav.





This effective domination of the 343-kilometre LoC, executed in close coordination with the Indian Army, ensured no successful infiltrations from the Kashmir Valley this year. The BSF has also maintained robust security in the hinterland, including during the Shri Amarnath Yatra, contributing significantly to regional stability.





The BSF’s vigilance extends across 69 active terrorist launching pads along the LoC, with around 100-120 militants waiting to infiltrate. Intelligence and surveillance efforts, complemented by close monitoring of terrorist training camps, have enabled prompt pre-emptive action.





Operation Sindoor, a critical fire assault campaign on enemy posts and terrorist launch pads along the LoC, resulted in heavy casualties for Pakistani troops and significant destruction of terrorist infrastructure. This operation received high praise from India’s leadership for its precise and impactful execution.





BSF's innovative deployment of Mahila Troops in forward and high-altitude areas along the LoC has helped intercept female couriers and sympathisers, strengthening coordination with local women to counter anti-national activities.





Ashok Yadav emphasised that the combined use of modern surveillance technology and intelligence grids plays a vital role in maintaining alertness and readiness, especially with the harsh winter months approaching when infiltration attempts could increase.





The BSF Kashmir Frontier remains vigilant about evolving infiltration tactics, including the reduced communication by terrorists to evade detection. This necessitates advanced intelligence analysis to track and neutralise potential threats effectively.





BSF's proactive defence posture, exemplified by Operation Sindoor and continuous intelligence-driven actions, has been a key factor in securing the LoC and preventing terrorist activities throughout 2025.