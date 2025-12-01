



Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari has urged private defence firms to focus on niche areas of strength rather than spreading themselves too thin.





He emphasised that large companies should position themselves as integration houses, coordinating with smaller niche suppliers rather than developing all technologies independently.





The aim is to enhance long-term capability development with a focus on next-generation weapons, AI-enabled systems, and man-unmanned teaming functionalities for future defence platforms.





Air Marshal Tiwari highlighted specific opportunities for private sector involvement in aero-engine components such as pumps, combustion chambers, and fuel injectors, which can be developed from the ground up.





He also identified precision-guided weapons which require capabilities in seekers, sensors, propellants, guidance systems, and associated software as key areas where India’s talent pool is well skilled.





Citing Europe’s defence manufacturing model, he noted that highly specialised niche firms there are essential suppliers even for major aerospace companies, suggesting a similar path for India's defence industry.





The Vice Chief stressed the potential of the drone sector, noting India's favourable geopolitical stability and availability of human capital as advantages to achieve higher levels of capability.





He underscored that India’s push for Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence must extend beyond meeting domestic requirements to manufacturing products that meet global standards and can be supplied to international markets.





Engagement with academia and start-ups is actively pursued by the Indian Air Force through platforms like iDEX, Technology Development Fund, and ‘Make’ projects to foster innovation, particularly in AI and machine learning.





The Directorate of Aerospace Design exemplifies the success of industry-academic partnerships, with several market-ready products developed through such collaborations.





Air Marshal Tiwari concluded that strategic independence in defence manufacturing requires industry-wide focus on niche areas, collaboration, and substantial government support in research and development, ensuring an end to defence imports by achieving comprehensive indigenous production capability tailored for both domestic and global needs.​





Based On PTI Report







