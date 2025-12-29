



Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys (IMFA), a prominent ferro alloys producer based in Odisha, has announced its intention to venture into the critical minerals sector.





This comes amid a growing national push to secure supplies of these essential resources, which are vital for advanced technologies including electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and defence applications.





The company boasts over three decades of expertise in mining and mineral processing, particularly as a pioneer in developing underground chromite mines in Odisha's Sukinda valley. This rich experience positions IMFA advantageously for expansion into adjacent areas like critical minerals, where similar skills in extraction and beneficiation are paramount.





Subhrakant Panda, Managing Director of IMFA, emphasised that the foray represents a strategic fit given the company's established capabilities in mining and smelting. He noted that plans remain at a preliminary stage, with the firm actively identifying value-creation opportunities both domestically and internationally.





IMFA is evaluating prospects overseas, assessing whether attractive propositions emerge that align with its operational strengths. Panda highlighted the company's debt-free balance sheet and substantial accruals from core operations, underscoring its financial readiness to fund new ventures without immediate recourse to fundraising.





This financial robustness eliminates typical barriers to entry, allowing IMFA to pursue high-potential opportunities in critical minerals with agility. The sector's importance has surged globally, driven by supply chain vulnerabilities and geopolitical tensions, prompting India to bolster domestic capabilities through auctions and policy incentives.





Critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth elements underpin India's ambitions in clean energy and strategic sectors. IMFA's entry could enhance national self-reliance, leveraging its Odisha footprint where mineral-rich deposits abound, including potential critical mineral reserves.





Operationally, IMFA maintains six furnaces with a total capacity of 190 MVA, yielding an annual production of 284,000 tonnes of ferro alloys across facilities in Therubali and Choudwar. Ferro chrome, its flagship product, serves as a key input for stainless steel manufacturing, with major clients like Korean steel giant Posco attesting to its market stature.





Complementing these assets is a 204-megawatt captive power plant that supports smelting and mining activities, ensuring energy security—a critical factor for energy-intensive mineral processing. This integrated infrastructure provides a robust platform for scaling into critical minerals, where power reliability often determines viability.





India's critical minerals landscape has evolved rapidly, with the government identifying 30 such minerals and launching exploration missions. Recent auctions in Odisha and other states signal aggressive development, aligning seamlessly with IMFA's regional expertise and Sukinda operations.





For defence and aerospace sectors—key interests for strategic observers—critical minerals are indispensable. They enable high-performance batteries, magnets for propulsion systems, and advanced materials in fighter jets and missiles, areas where India's self-reliance drive intensifies under initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat.





IMFA's debt-free status contrasts with peers burdened by leverage, offering flexibility to acquire assets or form joint ventures. Panda's comments suggest a pragmatic approach: no hasty moves, but decisive action upon spotting viable targets, potentially through acquisitions or greenfield projects.





Internationally, opportunities abound in mineral-rich nations like Australia, Canada, and parts of Africa, where IMFA could deploy its smelting know-how. Such expansions might mirror India's growing offshore mining pursuits, securing supply chains for downstream industries.





The timing is propitious, as global ferro alloys demand stabilises amid stainless steel recovery, freeing capital for diversification. IMFA's listing on BSE and NSE ensures transparency and access to equity markets if needed, though current liquidity appears sufficient.





Challenges persist, including regulatory hurdles, environmental clearances, and price volatility in critical minerals. Yet IMFA's track record in navigating Odisha's complex mining terrain—marked by community engagements and sustainable practices—equips it well.





This strategic pivot could redefine IMFA's portfolio, transforming it from a ferro alloys specialist into a broader metals powerhouse. Stakeholders will watch closely as preliminary plans crystallise into concrete actions, potentially catalysing Odisha's emergence as a critical minerals hub.





IMFA's move reinforces private sector momentum in India's mineral security agenda, complementing public efforts by entities like NMDC and state mining corporations. Success here could inspire similar transitions among other miners, fortifying supply chains for high-tech industries.





